Women's Cricket Asian Games 2026: Check Full Schedule, Teams, India Squad, Where To Watch

The Asian Games 2026 women's cricket tournament will be played from Sept. 17 to 22 at Kōrogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Eight teams will compete in the T20 tournament, with India beginning their title defence against hosts Japan on Sept. 18.

Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket: India Match

India vs Japan — Sept. 18, 10:30 AM IST

India will begin their Asian Games title defence after winning gold at the Hangzhou edition. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side, with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain, as India look to retain their women's cricket title in Japan.

The champions open their campaign against hosts Japan, who secured their place in the tournament by virtue of being the organisers. Japan face a formidable assignment against the reigning champions, with captain Mai Yanagida and her players hoping to turn the occasion into a showcase of the strides made by the women's game domestically.

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Bangladesh will meet China in one of the quarter-finals, before Pakistan take on Thailand in another tie expected to provide plenty of intrigue. Nigar Sultana Joty leads a Bangladesh side boasting considerable international experience, while Fatima Sana's Pakistan face a Thai outfit capable of causing major upsets against more fancied opponents.

The four winners will book their places in the semi-finals on Sept. 20, with the tournament then moving towards the medal contests scheduled for Sept. 22.

Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket: Teams

Bangladesh

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket: Schedule

Date Match Time Venue Sept. 17 Bangladesh Women vs China Women (Quarter-Final) 5:30 a.m. Kōrogi Sports Park, Nisshin Sept. 17 Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women (Quarter-Final) 10:30 a.m. Kōrogi Sports Park, Nisshin Sept. 18 Malaysia Women vs Sri Lanka Women (Quarter-Final) 5:30 a.m. Kōrogi Sports Park, Nisshin Sept. 18 Japan Women vs India Women (Quarter-Final) 10:30 a.m. Kōrogi Sports Park, Nisshin Sept. 20 TBC vs TBC (Semi-Final 1) 5:30 a.m. Kōrogi Sports Park, Nisshin Sept. 20 TBC vs TBC (Semi-Final 2) 10:30 a.m. Kōrogi Sports Park, Nisshin Sept. 22 TBC vs TBC (Bronze Medal Match) 5:30 a.m. Kōrogi Sports Park, Nisshin Sept. 22 TBC vs TBC (Final) 10:30 a.m. Kōrogi Sports Park, Nisshin

Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket: Live Telecast In India

The live telecast of the Asian Games 2026 women's cricket matches will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Asian Games 2026 women's cricket matches on the SonyLIV app and website.

Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket: Squads

India Women's Cricket Squad For Asian Games 2026

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G. Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma

Japan Women's Cricket Squad For Asian Games 2026

Japan: Mai Yanagida (c), Ahilya Chandel, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Shimako Kato, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Akari Nishimura, Erika Oda, Meg Ogawa, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi-Quinn, Nonoha Yasumoto

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Squad For Asian Games 2026

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Farjana Easmin

Pakistan Women's Cricket Squad For Asian Games 2026

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani

Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Squad For Asian Games 2026

Squad yet to be announced

Thailand Women's Cricket Squad For Asian Games 2026

Squad yet to be announced

China Women's Cricket Squad For Asian Games 2026

Squad yet to be announced

Malaysia Women's Cricket Squad For Asian Games 2026

Squad yet to be announced

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