Dividend Alert: Bajaj Holdings Declares Rs 65/Share Payout — Check Record Date

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. has declared a bumper interim dividend of Rs 65 per share, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

"An Interim Dividend of Rs. 65/- per equity share (650%) of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ending 31 March 2027 has been declared by the Board at its meeting held today i.e. 15 September 2026," the filing stated.

The record date to determine the payout eligibility for shareholders has been set as Sept. 21, 2026, Monday. As per India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment.

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The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. Investors must take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility for dividends.

Additionally, Bajaj Holdings underlined that the dividend will be credited on or before Oct. 13, 2026 (Tuesday) to the eligible shareholders as on the said Record Date.

Bajaj Holdings Q1FY27

Bajaj Holdings' consolidated net profit fell 22.40% to Rs 2,706 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 3,487 crore a year ago, while revenue (total income) rose 24.21% YoY to Rs 419.32 crore.

The decline in net profit was due to a high base in Q1 FY26, which included a Rs 1,521.88 crore exceptional gain from the block deal sale of Bajaj Finserv shares. Excluding the exceptional gain, underlying consolidated net profit grew 28.49% YoY.

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