Cochin Shipyard In Focus: Govt OFS Not On The Cards, Says Management

Cochin Shipyard is seeing a series of developments that could reshape its growth outlook, but investors should not expect an immediate supply overhang from a government stake sale, with management telling NDTV Profit that no offer for sale (OFS) by the Government of India is planned.

The clarification comes as the state-owned shipbuilder steps up its focus on ship repair and commercial shipbuilding. Cochin Shipyard has recently entered into a 50:50 joint venture with DP World's Drydocks World to operate and expand the International Ship Repair Facility in Kochi. The JV has a total value of about Rs 1,800 crore.

Management told NDTV Profit that the joint venture will provide Rs 900 crore in cash to Cochin Shipyard, while the broader benefits from the partnership could extend beyond the immediate financial inflow.

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On revenue growth, the company said its 12% guidance is conservative, adding that it is “100% sure” it will meet or exceed the target. Management pointed to its track record of beating the guidance it has provided to the market over the past four to five years.

“With the JV and other things, revenue growth will be much more than the 12% guidance,” management said.

The comments are significant as Cochin Shipyard looks to diversify growth beyond its traditional shipbuilding and defence businesses. The company has been expanding its repair capabilities and is also looking to tap commercial shipbuilding opportunities. Its management recently said the JV with Drydocks World could help bring in global orders, while the company is actively pursuing commercial ship orders in FY27.

The International Ship Repair Facility is expected to strengthen Cochin's position as a regional ship-repair hub. The facility has capacity for around 82 medium-sized ships a year, supported by a 6,000-tonne shiplift and six workstations.

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