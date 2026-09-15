Who Is Kimberly Greenwood? Trump Nominates Wife Of 'God Bless The USA' Singer For Ambassador Role

US President Donald Trump has nominated Kimberly Greenwood, wife of country music singer Lee Greenwood, to serve as the US ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, according to Associated Press (AP). Her nomination has been sent to the US Senate, which must confirm her appointment.

Greenwood's appointment will now depend on the Senate confirmation process, making her nomination part of a wider reshaping of Trump's diplomatic team. If confirmed, she would oversee US diplomatic relations across several Caribbean nations while representing Washington in Barbados and the wider Eastern Caribbean region.

If approved, Greenwood will also serve, without additional compensation, as the US ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

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Who Is Kimberly Greenwood?

Greenwood has a longstanding connection with Trump. Her husband said she has worked with the president for about 18 years, beginning during Trump's ownership of the Miss Universe Organisation, when she directed state-level pageants.

Lee Greenwood is also a prominent Trump supporter. His patriotic song “God Bless the USA” has regularly been played as Trump's entrance music at political rallies and events. Trump and the singer have additionally partnered on the sale of a “God Bless the USA Bible,” priced at $59.99.

Following the nomination, Kimberly Greenwood and her husband expressed gratitude on social media, with Greenwood thanking Trump for the opportunity to serve.

The nomination comes amid Trump's broader slate of diplomatic appointments. AP noted that presidents of both major US political parties have historically appointed political allies, supporters and donors to some ambassadorial positions.

Trump also nominated outgoing Texas Republican Representative Wesley Hunt as US ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

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Additional nominations were submitted for diplomatic posts in Haiti, Somalia, Djibouti and Suriname.

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