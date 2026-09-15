Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start For Nifty 50, Sensex; Asian Markets Gain
Asia markets traded mixed on Tuesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a cautious note on Tuesday, tracking mixed global market cues, as rising crude oil prices and high inflation continue to weigh on sentiment. The fresh escalation in the US-Iran war in the Middle East and the disruption in energy supplies dent investor risk-appetite.
The trends on Gift Nifty signal a muted start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,521 level, a premium of nearly 36 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
Market participants will watch out for key events this week, including the US Federal Reserve monetary policy and the Bank of Japan policy, crude oil prices, trends in FPI flows, inflation data and the latest developments in efforts towards a peace deal in the West Asia war and easing shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.
Global Markets
Asia markets traded mixed on Tuesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.40%, while the Topix fell 0.07%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.38%, and the Kosdaq rallied 1.96%.
On Wall Street, all three major indices ended lower on Monday amid higher treasury yields and cautiousness over the calls for slowdown in the development of artificial intelligence (AI).
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.29% to 52,421.17, while the S&P 500 declined 0.48% to end at 7,619.94. The Nasdaq closed 0.56% lower at 26,186.41.
The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields surged above 5%, the highest level since October 2023. The yield on the 10-year notes was last up 3.51 basis points at 5.01%.
Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty Below Key Moving Averages, Crucial Support At 23,300–23,200: Ponmudi R
Nifty 50 is likely to trade with a weak undertone, as it continues to hold below its key moving averages, with the broader technical structure remaining bearish.
According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, on the upside, the 23,500–23,600 zone stands as the immediate resistance area for Nifty 50, and a sustained move above 23,600 would improve the near-term structure and open the path toward the 23,800–24,000 region.
Until the index decisively reclaims this band, recovery attempts are likely to face renewed selling pressure, he said.
On the downside, he believes 23,300–23,200 remains the immediate and crucial support zone, and a decisive break below 23,200 could intensify selling pressure and expose the index to the 23,000 region.
“Momentum indicators remain weak, with the RSI, near 27, points to oversold conditions, while the MACD remains firmly in negative territory, confirming that momentum continues to favour the bears. Overall, the near-term technical outlook stays bearish,” he added.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Stocks To Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Indiabulls, Raymond Realty, Pranav Construction & More
Shares of HDFC Bank, Indiabulls and Raymond Realty will be in focus on Tuesday. In addition, Pranav Construction will get listed on the indices.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept 15
The Nifty 50 index formed a bullish candle on the daily chart on Friday but continues to form lower highs from the last six sessions. Here’s all you need to know before going into the trade today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US Treasury Yields At Highest Since October 2023
The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields surged above 5%, the highest level since October 2023. The yield on the 10-year notes was last up 3.51 basis points at 5.01%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian Markets Trade Mixed; Nikkei Gains
Asia markets traded mixed on Tuesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.40%, while the Topix fell 0.07%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.38%, and the Kosdaq rallied 1.96%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start
The trends on Gift Nifty signal a muted start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,530 level, a premium of nearly 45 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 May Remain Cautious
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a cautious note on Tuesday, tracking mixed global market cues, as rising crude oil prices and high inflation continue to weigh on sentiment. The fresh escalation in the US-Iran war in the Middle East and the disruption in energy supplies dent investor risk-appetite.
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