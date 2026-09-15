Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start For Nifty 50, Sensex; Asian Markets Gain

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a cautious note on Tuesday, tracking mixed global market cues, as rising crude oil prices and high inflation continue to weigh on sentiment. The fresh escalation in the US-Iran war in the Middle East and the disruption in energy supplies dent investor risk-appetite.

The trends on Gift Nifty signal a muted start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,521 level, a premium of nearly 36 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

Market participants will watch out for key events this week, including the US Federal Reserve monetary policy and the Bank of Japan policy, crude oil prices, trends in FPI flows, inflation data and the latest developments in efforts towards a peace deal in the West Asia war and easing shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Global Markets

Asia markets traded mixed on Tuesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.40%, while the Topix fell 0.07%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.38%, and the Kosdaq rallied 1.96%.

On Wall Street, all three major indices ended lower on Monday amid higher treasury yields and cautiousness over the calls for slowdown in the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.29% to 52,421.17, while the S&P 500 declined 0.48% to end at 7,619.94. The Nasdaq closed 0.56% lower at 26,186.41.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields surged above 5%, the highest level since October 2023. The yield on the 10-year notes was last up 3.51 basis points at 5.01%.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on the Indian stock market today.