Rentomojo IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE, NSE And KFin Technologies

The share allotment process of rental platform, Rentomojo, will be finalised on Sept. 15. The public issue was oversubscribed 72.88 times on the final day of bidding on Sept. 11. Its latest grey market premium (GMP) stands at Rs 148, indicating strong gains of over 36.63% for investors.

Applicants can check their Rentomojo IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Sept. 16. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

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Steps To Check Rentomojo IPO Allotment on BSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on BSE website.

Under the Issue Type field, select Equity.

From the Issue Name dropdown, choose the company name ' Rentomojo Ltd.'.

Enter your Application Number or PAN.

Complete the Captcha verification.

Click Search to check your allotment status.

How To Check Rentomojo IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select the ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details' option.

Pick the company symbol 'RENTOMOJO' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and application number.

Click on the ‘Submit' button to check your share allotment status.

Steps To Check Rentomojo IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Go to the KFinTech IPO allotment page.

From the IPO Name dropdown, select Rentomojo Ltd.

Choose an identification method: PAN, Application Number or Demat Account.

Enter the details for the selected method.

Click Submit to view your allotment status.

Rentomojo IPO GMP

The Rentomojo IPO latest GMP is Rs 148, last updated Sept. 15 at 7:30 a.m. With the upper price band of Rs 404, Rentomojo IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 552 (cap price + today's GMP). The expected percentage gain/loss per share is 36.63%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Rentomojo IPO Listing Date

Rentomojo IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sept. 17.

Rentomojo IPO Latest Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 72.88 times on Sept. 11, on the third and final day of bidding.

QIBs: 177.29 times

NIIs: 67.93 times

RIIs: 15.59 times

Rentomojo IPO Details

Rentomojo IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 1,255.57 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 37.15 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 150.00 crores and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.74 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,105.57 crore.

Rentomojo IPO is set issue price band at Rs 384 to Rs 404 per share. The lot size for an application is 37 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,948 (37 shares) (based on upper price).

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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