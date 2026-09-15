Pranav Constructions IPO Listing Today: Check Expected Listing Gain Based On Latest GMP

Pranav Constructions shares are set to list today, Sept. 15, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates that the stock could list at a 35.48% premium to its issue price.

The total issue size of the IPO stood at Rs 351.03 crore and the price band for the Pranav Constructions IPO was fixed at Rs 118–Rs 124 per share.

Pranav Constructions IPO Listing Date

Pranav Constructions shares are scheduled to debut on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Trading is expected to begin during the regular market session.

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Pranav Constructions IPO GMP, Expected Listing Price

Issue price : Rs 124

: Rs 124 Latest GMP : Rs 53

: Rs 53 Expected listing price : Rs 177

: Rs 177 Implied listing gain: 35.48%

Note: Grey market premiums (GMPs) are unofficial and speculative. They should not be taken as an indication of the stock's actual listing price.

Pranav Constructions IPO Final Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 121 times on the final day of bidding.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 258.71 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 208.21 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 43.33 times

The share allotment status for Pranav Constructions was finalised on Sept. 10, 2026.

Pranav Constructions IPO Details

The Pranav Constructions IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 2.55 crore equity shares worth Rs 315.60 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 28.57 lakh equity shares worth Rs 35.43 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 351.03 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 118–Rs 124 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 120 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,880 at the upper end of the price band.

Centrum Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

Pranav Constructions IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Funding redevelopment expenses including government approvals, FSI acquisition, and member compensation (Rs 145.72 crore).

Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company (Rs 91.50 crore).

General corporate purposes and acquisition of future redevelopment projects.

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