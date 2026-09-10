Pranav Constructions IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE, NSE And KFin Technologies

The Pranav Constructions IPO allotment status will be finalised on Thursday, Sept. 10, with investors awaiting confirmation of whether they have received shares. The Rs 351.03-crore IPO was subscribed 121 times overall by the end of bidding on Wednesday.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue, subscribing 258.71 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 208.21 times their quota. Retail investors booked their quota 43.33 times.

The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Pranav Constructions IPO is indicating a 32.26% implied listing gain.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 118 and Rs 124 per share. It is a book-building issue worth Rs 351.03 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 315.60 crore (2.55 crore shares) and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 35.43 crore (28.57 lakh shares).

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies.

How To Check Pranav Constructions IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Pranav Constructions Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Pranav Constructions IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'PRANAV' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Pranav Constructions IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page.

From the dropdown menu, choose "Pranav Constructions Ltd.” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Pranav Constructions IPO: What Happens After Allotment Is Finalised

If Shares Are Allotted

If shares of Pranav Constructions are allotted, they will be credited to the investor's demat account before the IPO listing date. The amount corresponding to the allotted shares will be debited from the funds blocked at the time of application, while any remaining amount will be unblocked. Investors can then hold or sell the shares once they are listed on the stock exchanges.

If Shares Are Not Allotted

If shares of Pranav Constructions are not allotted, no shares will be credited to the investor's demat account. The entire amount blocked for the IPO application will be released or unblocked by the investor's bank or UPI mandate provider. The investor can use the released funds for other investments or purposes once the unblocking is completed.

Pranav Constructions IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Pranav Constructions IPO stood at Rs 40 as of 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 10. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 164 per share at a premium of 32.26% over the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Pranav Constructions IPO Listing Date

The shares of Pranav Constructions are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Funds blocked for investors who do not receive an allotment are expected to be unblocked on Sept. 11, while shares are scheduled to be credited to successful allottees' demat accounts on the same day.

ALSO READ: Kanohar Electricals vs Prasol Chemicals vs Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP: Which Could Give Highest Listing Gain?

About Pranav Constructions

Incorporated in July 2003, Pranav Constructions operates in India's real estate sector, with its business centred on redevelopment projects in Mumbai. The company undertakes residential, commercial and infrastructure developments within the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) area, with a particular focus on the city's Western Suburbs.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.