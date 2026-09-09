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Pranav Constructions IPO GMP Today: 34.68% Expected Listing Gain As Bidding Enters Final Day

Pranav Constructions IPO enters its final day of bidding on Sept. 9. Check the latest GMP, subscription status, expected listing gain and key IPO details.

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Pranav Constructions IPO GMP Today: 34.68% Expected Listing Gain As Bidding Enters Final Day
Pranav Constructions IPO enters its final day of bidding today
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The Rs 351.03-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Pranav Constructions Ltd. will close for subscription today, September 9, marking the final day of bidding. The public issue was subscribed 18.21 times on Wednesday, day 3 of bidding.

As the mainboard IPO enters its final day, investors will be closely watching the subscription trend and the latest grey market premium (GMP), which indicates a potential listing gain of 34.68% over the upper price band.

Pranav Constructions (PCPL) IPO GMP Today

The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Pranav Constructions IPO stood at Rs 43 as of 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. With the upper price band set at Rs 124, the estimated listing price is Rs 167 (cap price + GMP), indicating a potential listing gain of 34.68%.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial indicators and do not guarantee the actual listing price or listing gains.

ALSO READ: Pranav Constructions IPO Day 3: Check Subscription Status, GMP And Other Key Details

Pranav Constructions IPO: Key Details

  • Fresh Issue: 2.55 crore shares aggregating to Rs 315.60 crore
  • Offer for Sale: 28.57 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 35.43 crore
  • Price Band: Rs 118 to Rs 124 per equity share
  • Lot Size: 120 shares (Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,880 at the upper price band)
  • Lead Manager & Registrar: Centrum Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager, and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the issue
  • Red Herring Prospectus: Pranav Constructions RHP

Pranav Constructions IPO: Allotment And Listing Date

EventDate
Bidding Window OpensSept. 7, 2026
Bidding Window ClosesSept. 9, 2026
Allotment FinalisationSept. 10, 2026
Refund InitiationSept. 11, 2026
Credit of Shares to DematSept. 11, 2026
Tentative Listing DateSept. 15, 2026

Use Of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized toward:

  • Redevelopment Approvals & FSI Costs (Rs 145.72 crore): Funding statutory approvals, purchasing additional FSI, member alternate accommodation compensation, and hardship compensation across under-construction and upcoming projects.
  • Debt Repayment (Rs 91.50 crore): Full or partial repayment/pre-payment of certain existing borrowings.
  • Growth & General Purposes: Funding future redevelopment acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Company Financials: FY2026 vs FY2025

  • Total Income: Rs 763.93 crore vs Rs 638.24 crore (Up 19.7%)
  • EBITDA: Rs 130.83 crore vs Rs 98.54 crore (Up 32.8%)
  • Profit After Tax (PAT): Rs 71.32 crore vs Rs 62.25 crore (Up 14.6%)

About Pranav Constructions Ltd.

Incorporated in July 2003 as Pranav Constructions Pvt. Ltd., the company transitioned to a public limited entity in July 2024. It is a Mumbai-focused real estate developer specialising in pure-play redevelopment projects within the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) region, particularly across the Western Suburbs, spanning Economical, Mid and Mass, and Aspirational residential segments.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult certified financial advisors and thoroughly review the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) before placing bids.

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