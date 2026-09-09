Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 19: Nivin Pauly Film Sees Midweek Dip

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is holding on well in its third week, with the film continuing to post decent numbers despite the usual weekday slowdown.

Day 19 Box Office Collection

The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer earned Rs 3.15 crore net in India on Day 19, registering a 14.9% decline from its previous day collection. With this, its India net collection has climbed to Rs 130.25 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 152.15 crore.

The romantic comedy added another Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 19. Its overseas gross has now reached Rs 123 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 275.15 crore.

The Malayalam version contributed Rs 2.65 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions added Rs 25 lakh each on Day 19.

Day-Wise Performance

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit had a steady start, opening at Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1. The film picked up pace over the weekend with Rs 7.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.80 crore on Sunday. It then collected Rs 6.90 crore on Monday before earning Rs 7.90 crore each on Days 5 and 6 and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7, Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8. Its first-week total stood at Rs 52.30 crore.

Week 2 turned out to be even stronger as the film collected Rs 10.20 crore and Rs 10.40 crore on Days 9 and 10, respectively. It then saw a gradual decline, earning Rs 6 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.15 crore on Day 12, Rs 4.50 crore on Day 13 and Rs 4.05 crore on Day 14. The second-week total reached Rs 49.85 crore.

The film began its third week with Rs 6.15 crore on Day 15 and Rs 5.65 crore on Day 16. Sunday brought a jump to Rs 8.10 crore, while the film collected Rs 3.70 crore on Day 18 and Rs 3.15 crore on Day 19.

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About The Film

Directed by Girish A.D., Bethlehem Kudumba Unit features Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The story centres on Ashley, who returns home after spending time abroad. A wedding at the neighbouring house brings back memories of Justin, her first love. The film blends romance, family drama, old memories and the idea of second chances.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit was released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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