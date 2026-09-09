LCC Projects IPO Day 1: GMP, Reviews, Subscription Status And More — Should You Subscribe?

LCC Projects IPO opens for subscription on Sept. 9, 2026 (Wednesday). The IPO is a bookbuild issue of Rs 427.14 crore. It is a combination of fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares aggregating to Rs 258 crore and offer for sale of 1.16 crore shares aggregating to Rs 169.14 crore.

LCC Projects IPO will close for subscription on Sep 11, 2026. The allotment for the LCC Projects IPO is expected to be finalised on Sep 15, 2026. The shares of LCC Projects will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 17, 2026.

LCC Projects IPO has a fixed its issue price band between Rs 139 and Rs 146 per share. The lot size for an application is 102 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,892 or 102 shares, based on upper price.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Brokerages' Take: Should You Subscribe?

Four out of six brokerages have a 'buy' call on LCC Projects IPO, including Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, Arihant Capital Markets, Swastika Investmart.

The company has strong positioning in irrigation & water infrastructure, robust order-book visibility, Healthy financial growth, and healthy financial growth, according to Arihant Capital.

Therefore, the brokerage believes that Considering its strong order book, healthy execution capabilities in the irrigation and water infrastructure segment, robust profitability and expected debt reduction through IPO proceeds, we believe the valuation remains reasonable.

"LCC Projects as a stable infrastructure growth play. Its combination of modest valuation (~14x FY26 P/E), high return metrics, strong order book, and immediate debt reduction via IPO proceeds makes it suitable for long term investors," noted Swastika Investmart.

Anand Rathi recommended a Subscribe for long term rating for the issue, while Ventura also has a 'subscribe' rating on the IPO.

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