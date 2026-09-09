Zee Entertainment, TVS Srichakra, Ganesha Ecosphere, Elnet Tech Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., TVS Srichakra Ltd., Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd., Elnet Technologies Ltd., and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The ex date for the following list is September 10, 2026. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and record date fall on the same day.

Security Name Purpose Record Date Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 10 Sep 2026 Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 10 Sep 2026 Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.2700 10 Sep 2026 Elnet Technologies Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 10 Sep 2026 Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 10 Sep 2026 Grauer & Weil India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 10 Sep 2026 Harshdeep Hortico Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500 10 Sep 2026 Indoco Remedies Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 10 Sep 2026 Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 10 Sep 2026 JMJ Fintech Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500 10 Sep 2026 Linc Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 10 Sep 2026 M & B Engineering Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 10 Sep 2026 Power Mech Projects Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 10 Sep 2026 Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 10 Sep 2026 Sicagen India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 10 Sep 2026 TVS Srichakra Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 37.8000 10 Sep 2026 Valiant Communications Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 10 Sep 2026 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 10 Sep 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 28 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 27 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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