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Zee Entertainment, TVS Srichakra, Ganesha Ecosphere, Elnet Tech Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

September 10 marks the ex dividend date for Zee Entertainment and other firms, determining eligibility for upcoming dividend payouts.

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Zee Entertainment, TVS Srichakra, Ganesha Ecosphere, Elnet Tech Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
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Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., TVS Srichakra Ltd., Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd., Elnet Technologies Ltd., and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The ex date for the following list is September 10, 2026. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and record date fall on the same day.

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.500010 Sep 2026
Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000010 Sep 2026
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.270010 Sep 2026
Elnet Technologies Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.000010 Sep 2026
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 3.500010 Sep 2026
Grauer & Weil India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.500010 Sep 2026
Harshdeep Hortico Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.250010 Sep 2026
Indoco Remedies Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.200010 Sep 2026
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.600010 Sep 2026
JMJ Fintech Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.150010 Sep 2026
Linc Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500010 Sep 2026
M & B Engineering Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000010 Sep 2026
Power Mech Projects Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500010 Sep 2026
Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.500010 Sep 2026
Sicagen India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000010 Sep 2026
TVS Srichakra Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 37.800010 Sep 2026
Valiant Communications Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 1.500010 Sep 2026
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.000010 Sep 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 28 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 27 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: State Bank of India, HAL, Glenmark Pharma, And More | Sept 9

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