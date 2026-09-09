UK Flights Disruptions: Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled, Heathrow Among Worst Affected — What We Know

Air travel across the United Kingdom was thrown into chaos on Tuesday after a technical failure in the flight processing system operated by the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) caused widespread delays and cancellations.

What Caused the Disruption?

The disruption was traced to a technical problem in NATS' flight data processing system. NATS initially stated that it was investigating a technical issue causing disruption to flight departures. The organisation later said that the problem had been identified and fixed. It announced at around 7:34 pm BST that the issue had been resolved.

NATS stated that passenger safety had not been compromised, while warning that restoring normal operations would take time because of the backlog created by the disruption.

The Guardian reported that the disruption began at around 1 pm local time and initially affected departures before its effects spread to incoming flights across parts of Southern England. The technical problem caused disruptions well beyond the period during which the underlying system was affected because aircraft, crews and passengers were left out of position, according to British Airways and NATS statements.

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More Than 1,000 Flights Cancelled Across UK

The scale of the disruption increased on Tuesday, with Flightradar24 reporting more than 1,000 cancelled flights by around 8 pm. The Associated Press subsequently reported that the cancellation affected at least 15 UK airports, while thousands of passengers faced lengthy waits in terminals and onboard aircrafts. The disruption affected major airports including London Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Stansted, Luton, Edinburgh and London City.

Among the hardest hit were EasyJet, British Airways, KLM, Eurowings and Ryanair during the afternoon.

Ryanair stated that more than 65,000 of its passengers had been affected by delays of up to eight hours and that it had cancelled more than 50 flights while British Airways said that it had been forced to cancel or divert more than 100 flights. EasyJet also said that the system failure had caused delays across its European network because of the interconnected nature of airline operations.

Heathrow Suspends Arrivals For The Night

Heathrow Airport, one of UK's busiest aviation hubs, was among the airports severely affected by the NATS failure. Heathrow said that arrivals were suspended for the remainder of Tuesday, while departures were able to resume as the airport and the airlines worked through the disruption, The Associated Press reported.

Reuters reported that aviation analytics company Cirium recorded 38 cancellations or non-operating arrivals out of 661 scheduled arrivals at Heathrow at one point during Tuesday's disruptions. British Airways was particularly affected at Heathrow, with reports stating that the airline cancelled 16 out of its 333 scheduled departures at the airport at the time of the analysis.

Passengers were also left waiting on aircraft for extended periods, with reports stating that some travellers at Heathrow spent several hours onboard before the flights were cancelled or diverted.

The disruption also affected baggage operations and passenger processing as the airport attempted to deal with the large number of travellers whose flights had been cancelled or delayed.

Airlines Warn of Delays Continuing Beyond Tuesday

Although NATS said that its technical problem had been fixed, the aviation network did not immediately return to normal because of the large backlog created during the outage. NATS described the recovery as complex and stated that it would take time for the entire aviation network to recover from the disruption.

British Airways stated, as cited by The Guardian, that the disruption would affect its operations into Wednesday, with passengers being offered options to rebook affected journeys.

The disruption was not confined to the UK because aircraft and crews operating international routes were also displaced. Eurocontrol stated that some inbound flights were being held at airports outside the UK and warned that the effects of the disruption could continue into the evening.

Aviation analyst John Strickland told Reuters that even a relatively short interruption can have significant consequences because European aviation operates through tightly connected and heavily scheduled networks.

Passengers travelling to and from UK airports were advised to check their flight status directly with their airlines before travelling.

NATS Faces Fresh Scrutiny

The latest incident has renewed questions over the resilience of Britain's air traffic control infrastructure because it follows other significant technical failures in recent years.

Ryanair called for NATS Chief Executive Martin Rolfe to resign, arguing that passengers had faced repeated disruptions because of failures within the air traffic control system, Reuters reported.

Wizz Air also called for urgent reforms, stating that airlines, passengers and airports should not repeatedly bear the consequences of failures involving critical aviation infrastructure.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stated that it expected NATS to provide a full report on Tuesday's incident and would then consider whether further measures were necessary to improve the reliability of the country's air traffic control system.

The CAA had previously called on NATS to review its contingency arrangements after a major flight planning system failure in August 2023 caused widespread disruption across UK airports. This incident resulted in hundreds of cancellations and extensive delays, while airlines subsequently reported losses exceeding £100 million in refunds and compensation, according to Reuters. A radar related technical problem also disrupted flights at major London airports and elsewhere in July 2025.

The latest incident has therefore intensified pressure on NATS and the UK government to demonstrate that critical aviation systems are sufficiently resilient and that adequate contingency arrangements are in place.

For passengers, the immediate problem remained the backlog created by the technical failure even after NATS restored its system.

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