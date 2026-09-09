Who Was Rakesh Mehta? Ex-Delhi Chief Secretary Dies By Suicide, Note Found

Former Delhi Chief Secretary and retired IAS officer Rakesh Mehta died by suicide at his residence in Noida on Sunday, September 6.

Mehta was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in Kendriya Vihar-II, Sector 82, Noida. A forensic team examined the residence and collected evidence before the body was sent for post-mortem examination, reported PTI.

Police recovered a one-page suicide note from the residence. The note reportedly did not hold anyone responsible for his death and referred to his "mental and health issues" as the reason for taking the extreme step. The police are examining the note along with forensic evidence as part of their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

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Who Was Rakesh Mehta?

Rakesh Mehta was a 1975 batch IAS officer who served in the Delhi Government in several senior administrative position during a career spanning more than three decades.

He became the Chief Secretary of Delhi in 2007 and remained in the post until his retirement in November 2010, during the tenure of then Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit, NDTV reported.

His tenure as Chief Secretary collided with the preparations for and the staging of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, making him one of the senior bureaucrats overseeing the city's administration during that period.

Hindustan Times reported that during his career, Mehta was associated with reforms including property-tax assessment, power-sector privatisation and changes to Delhi's public transport system.

Education

Mehta's educational background included a BA (Honours) from St. Stephens College, an MA from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and an MSc from the London School of Economics.

What Happened Before His Death?

Mehta has been living alone in the rented Noida flat for around five years. His wife, who is a retired Delhi-cadre IAS officer, and their son are based in Dehradun, while their married daughter lives in London.

His wife reportedly spoke to him on Saturday night. On Sunday afternoon, when family members could not reach him despite repeated calls, they alerted the security personnel at the residential complex. Two security guards subsequently went to the flat and found Mehta's body, following which the police and a relative living nearby reached the residence.

Investigation and Last Rites

Police and forensic personnel examined the scene and collected evidence, while the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suicide is ongoing. Mehta's last rights were performed at the Lodhi Road crematorium in Delhi on Monday.

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