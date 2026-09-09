US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Claims Destruction Of Five Iranian Oil Tankers; Iran Says It Captured US Submarine Drone

US Central Command on Wednesday said it destroyed five Iranian tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in response to attempted attacks by the IRGC on an American warship. Iran has fired missiles at US targets in Jordan, according to Iranian state media, in what appears to be the latest escalation following recent American strikes.

The attack marks the latest exchange in a growing cycle of retaliation. Earlier, the US military said it had destroyed five Iranian crude oil tankers after Iran's Revolutionary Guard allegedly carried out two attacks on a US warship over the past two days.

Asked about reports of strikes on a US airbase in Jordan, US Central Command said it had no information to provide.

CENTCOM identified the tankers destroyed in the Gulf of Oman as the Kivik, Charminar, Horizon 1 and Riesco. It also said US forces sank the Derya, which was operating near Kharg Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CENTCOM, the crews of all five vessels were warned to abandon ship before the strikes were carried out.

The attacks came three days after US forces destroyed three Iranian oil tankers following what Washington said was an attempted attack by Iran's Revolutionary Guard on a US aircraft carrier and a destroyer.

Iranian state television also reported the US operation, saying American forces targeted at least three Iranian oil tankers near the southern port of Jask and close to Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. It added that the vessels' crews had been evacuated before the strikes.