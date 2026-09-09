Iran Issues Evacuation Warning To Oil Tankers Crew Near Bahrain And Kuwait After US Attacks

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has issued an evacuation order to all oil tankers stationed near Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports, warning that vessels will be targeted if they fail to withdraw, hours after US Central Command destroyed five Iranian crude carriers.

In a statement posted via the Iran in Hyderabad consulate handle on X, the IRGC Navy said, "In response to the acts of aggression by the terrorist US Army in targeting several Iranian oil tankers, we warn all crews of oil tankers located in the vicinity of Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports, which host these terrorists and are complicit in their aggression, to immediately depart from both the anchorages and the ports, as they will be targeted."

The warning follows CENTCOM's announcement that it had destroyed the IRGC-linked tankers M/T Kaviz, M/T Charminar, M/T Horizon 1 and M/T Riesco in the Gulf of Oman, along with M/T Derya near Kharg Island, after Iran allegedly twice fired ballistic missiles at a US Navy warship over 48 hours.

The warship evaded both attempts and no American personnel were harmed, CENTCOM said.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Five Iranian Oil Tankers Destroyed After Attack On Navy Warship, Says Centcom

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, criticised Washington's broader approach to the conflict in a separate post on X.

"After 47 years of sanctions, the US went to war with Iran on behalf of Israel. The fallout has been disastrous for America, including its standing worldwide," he wrote. He added: "After failing to achieve its aims through sanctions or war, Washington's 'novel' solution is...more sanctions. Seriously?"

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Araghchi's remarks came after the Trump administration imposed fresh sanctions this week on more than two dozen Iranian airlines and cargo operators as part of its campaign to isolate Tehran.

The exchange marks the latest escalation in the Strait of Hormuz standoff, which has disrupted a significant share of global oil shipments since fighting broke out between the two countries. /

Tehran's Supreme National Security Council chief said separately this week that Iran intends to declare a maritime exclusion zone outside the strait, barring vessels from transiting without its permission.

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