Hindustan Copper Share Price Rises 4% As Copper Hits Record High; Valuation Now Key

Hindustan Copper Share Price Today: Hindustan Copper shares gained as much as 3.60% on Tuesday to hit an intraday high of Rs 527.25 on the BSE, tracking a sharp rally in global copper prices.

At 9:19 am, Hindustan Copper was trading 2.63% higher at Rs 522.30, even as the BSE Sensex was down 0.43% at 75,802.

Copper prices were up 0.75% at 1,397.10 per unit, as per MCX.

Copper climbed to a record high on the London Metal Exchange after a weeks-long rally, driven by expectations that US President Donald Trump could expand tariffs on imports of refined metal.

Three-month LME copper futures rose as much as 0.8% to $14,533 a tonne, surpassing the previous record set in January.

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The metal has gained around 17% over the past year, supported by a structural supply-demand mismatch. Ageing mines are struggling to keep pace with rising consumption from data centres, renewable energy projects and power-grid expansion.

Why Is Hindustan Copper Stock Rising?

Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVAsset PMS, said Hindustan Copper's gains are being supported by both a firmer global copper cycle and improving earnings.

“Copper prices have regained momentum as tariff uncertainty and supply risks tighten expectations for refined metal,” Dasani said, adding that electrification, grid expansion and data-centre investment continue to strengthen the long-term demand outlook.

For Hindustan Copper, the rise in copper prices has a relatively direct earnings impact because of its upstream exposure, he said.

Strong Earnings Add To The Momentum

Dasani noted that the latest operating performance makes the stock's rally more than just a momentum-driven move.

Hindustan Copper's Q1 FY27 revenue rose around 81% year-on-year to Rs 936.5 crore, while consolidated profit jumped more than 160% to around Rs 352 crore.

The stock had also faced a temporary supply overhang following the recent offer for sale (OFS), and some of the current strength could reflect that overhang being absorbed, he said.

Valuation Remains A Key Risk

Despite the supportive copper cycle and improving earnings, valuation remains an area of caution.

After the stock's sharp re-rating, Hindustan Copper will need production growth and earnings execution to keep pace with its elevated valuation, Dasani said.

“Copper remains supportive, but at these valuations, execution matters as much as the metal price,” he added.

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