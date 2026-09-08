Bigg Boss 20: Arishfa Khan, Mahi Vij And Amrapali Dubey Clash Over 'Bacchi' Remark, House Chores

Bigg Boss 20 has barely begun, but arguments have already become a major part of the show. The latest promos show Mahi Vij, Arishfa Khan and Amrapali Dubey getting into heated exchanges, as household chores and personal comments become reasons for conflict.

Mahi first gets into a disagreement with Aman Gandhi over her luggage. She asks him to help her, but Aman says he will do so only after she says “please.” Mahi appears to make fun of his demand. Aasif Khan then helps her with the luggage, adding to the awkward moment between Mahi and Aman.

Mahi's Tea Remark

The discussion later moves to kitchen work. Mahi asks Isha Rikhi if she knows how to make strong tea : “You're a girl, right? You must know how to make tea.” Isha questions the comment and asks what being a girl has to do with making tea.

Arishfa also appears unhappy with Mahi's behaviour. She complains that Mahi keeps telling her what to do. Isha also tells the other housemates that Mahi has asked her several times to make tea and take care of other household duties.

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Arishfa Irked By ‘Bacchi' Remark​

Another promo shows Arishfa arguing with Mahi and Amrapali after they call her a “baccha” or “bacchi.” Arishfa says that they may see her as a child, but she believes she is smarter than them.

The argument becomes more intense, with the two nearly getting physical before other contestants step in.

Arishfa later calls some housemates “hypocrites.” Mahi asks what she means, while Amrapali brings up Arishfa's comments about their upbringing.

The disagreement comes after an earlier clash involving Qazi Touqeer. He had called Arishfa a “little girl,” which upset her. She told him, “I am not a child, so stop calling me a child. Shut up and listen to me.” She also made it clear that she would not accept orders from other contestants.

Aman Gandhi, Love Gill and Aasif Khan tried to calm the situation. Meanwhile, Kanika Mann admitted that she did not like the Fame Gurukul winner, adding to the growing tension in the house.

With the season having just started, these early clashes suggest that Bigg Boss 20 could see plenty of drama and confrontations in the days ahead.

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