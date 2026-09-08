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Radico Khaitan To United Spirits In Focus As HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage — Full List Inside

According to the brokerage, India's alcoholic beverages industry is entering a decade of structural transformation, supported by favourable regulatory shifts in key states, strong demographic momentum, accelerating premiumisation and a clear move toward more professional execution.

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Radico Khaitan To United Spirits In Focus As HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage — Full List Inside
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
United Breweries Ltd.
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United Spirits Ltd.
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Radico Khaitan Ltd.
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Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.
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Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Radico Khaitan, United Spirits and Tilaknagar Industries with Buy ratings, Allied Blenders with Add, and United Breweries with Reduce.

The brokerage sees upto 29% in Tilaknagar, United Spirits with 18%, followed by Radico Khaitan with 16%, Allied Blenders with 12% and the lowest United Breweries with 4% potential upside.

Key risks to the brokerage's positive sector stance include any material inflationary headwinds or regressive policy changes across major volume states.

According to the brokerage, India's alcoholic beverages industry is entering a decade of structural transformation, supported by favourable regulatory shifts in key states, strong demographic momentum, accelerating premiumization and a clear move toward more professional execution.

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At a time when global spirits markets show signs of fatigue, India remains the most resilient and fastest‑growing market, driven by rising incomes, a young consumer base and a rapidly expanding aspirational middle class.

With competitive barriers gradually narrowing, brands with the strongest consumer resonance and ability to interpret evolving taste preferences are positioned to lead.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Sec Alcobev .pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner

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