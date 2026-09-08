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Kaynes To Syrma: Motilal Oswal Lists Six Stocks To Buy In EMS Pack — Full List Inside

Motilal Oswal expects its EMS coverage companies to achieve a CAGR of 32%/37%/46% in revenue/EBITDA/adjusted PAT over FY26-28E,aided by robust order flows and execution, healthy demand, capacity additions, and the development of new products across key industry verticals.

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Kaynes To Syrma: Motilal Oswal Lists Six Stocks To Buy In EMS Pack — Full List Inside
The brokearge believes the EMS sector will maintain its earnings growth momentum, underpinned by growing traction across end-user markets that will drive a healthy order pipeline and capacity addition in the long run.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
--
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.
--
Avalon Technologies Ltd
--
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
--
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd.
--
Data Patterns (India) Ltd
--

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal reiterates its Buy ratings on Kaynes Technology India Ltd. with a target price of Rs 5,000, Avalon Technologies Ltd. with a tp of Rs 2,740, Cyient DLM Ltd. - tp of  Rs 1,030, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. tp of 2,000, Dixon Technologies India Ltd. tp of Rs 16,100, and Amber Enterprises India Ltd. tp of Rs 8,250, and Neutral stance on Data Patterns India Ltd.  with a tp of Rs 4,000.

The brokearge believes the EMS sector will maintain its earnings growth momentum, underpinned by growing traction across end-user markets that will drive a healthy order pipeline and capacity addition in the long run.

ALSO READ: Radico Khaitan To United Spirits In Focus As HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage — Full List Inside

Motilal Oswal expects its EMS coverage companies to achieve a CAGR of 32%/37%/46% in revenue/EBITDA/adj. PAT over FY26-28E,  aided by robust order flows and execution, healthy demand, capacity additions, and the development of new products across key industry verticals.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Ems.pdf
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DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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