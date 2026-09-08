Kaynes To Syrma: Motilal Oswal Lists Six Stocks To Buy In EMS Pack — Full List Inside

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal reiterates its Buy ratings on Kaynes Technology India Ltd. with a target price of Rs 5,000, Avalon Technologies Ltd. with a tp of Rs 2,740, Cyient DLM Ltd. - tp of Rs 1,030, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. tp of 2,000, Dixon Technologies India Ltd. tp of Rs 16,100, and Amber Enterprises India Ltd. tp of Rs 8,250, and Neutral stance on Data Patterns India Ltd. with a tp of Rs 4,000.

The brokearge believes the EMS sector will maintain its earnings growth momentum, underpinned by growing traction across end-user markets that will drive a healthy order pipeline and capacity addition in the long run.

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Motilal Oswal expects its EMS coverage companies to achieve a CAGR of 32%/37%/46% in revenue/EBITDA/adj. PAT over FY26-28E, aided by robust order flows and execution, healthy demand, capacity additions, and the development of new products across key industry verticals.

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