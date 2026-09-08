Buy, Sell Or Hold: HAL, Supreme Petrochem, BEL, Suzlon, M&M, PC Jeweller — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Supreme Petrochem Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of PC Jeweller Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Research Analyst, www.catapan.in and Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) (CMP: Rs 5,043.70)

Tapan: Hold

HAL has more than seven times of turnover. Optimistic on the stock.

Valuations is little bit on the higher side but okay compared to other defence stocks.

Hold for a long term.

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) (CMP: Rs 3,135.90)

Swati: Hold

Stock is trading near support level of Rs 3,050.

If support level breaks, selling pressure likely to intensify

Stock already entering oversold zone.

Hold for long term. Immediate target is Rs 3,200-3,300

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) (CMP: Rs 414.70)

Tapan: Hold

Stock is at a premium level. Company is doing well in quarters.

Orders for all defence companies is exceptional.

Hold for a long term.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 45.43)

Tapan: Hold

Company is dong well

Orders are good, capacity ramp up is good.

Capex is on higher side but working capital management yet to be seen.

Next quarter will be better. Hold and can add some stocks.

PC Jeweller Ltd. (CMP: Rs 13.54)

Swati: Hold

The company has cleared its debt.

If looking for risk-reward or fast money, go for this stock.

Hold with a strict stop loss of Rs 9.

Stock has potential to reach Rs 25-30.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd. (CMP: Rs 812)

Swati: Wait and watch

Stock is under correction/profit booking mode.

Any dips towards Rs 840-850 will attract the buying position.

Wait for sometime, find support near Rs 840-800.

Don't buy at the current market price.

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