Pranav Constructions IPO GMP Today: GMP Signals 34% Listing Gain On Day 2

The Rs 351.03-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Pranav Constructions Ltd. entered its second day of bidding on Tuesday, Sept. 8, after witnessing robust demand from investors on the opening day.

On Day 1, the public issue was subscribed 5.7 times, driven by strong interest from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and retail participants.

As bidding for the mainboard IPO entered Day 2, the latest grey market premium indicates a potential listing gain of 35.48% over the upper price band.

Pranav Constructions IPO GMP Today

As of 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Pranav Constructions IPO stood at Rs 44.

With the upper price band set at Rs 124, the estimated listing price is Rs 168 (cap price + GMP), indicating a potential listing gain of 35.48%.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial indicators and do not guarantee the actual listing price or listing gains.

ALSO READ: Pranav Constructions IPO Day 2: Issue Subscribed 5.70x On Day 1; Should You Subscribe?

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