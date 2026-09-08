Pranav Constructions IPO Day 2: Issue Subscribed 5.70x On Day 1; Should You Subscribe?

Pranav Constructions IPO Day 2: The Rs 351.03 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Pranav Constructions opened to a strong response on the first day of bidding, with the issue subscribed 5.70 times by 5 pm on September 7, according to BSE data.

The IPO will remain open for subscription until September 9, giving investors two more days to place their bids.

Demand was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose portion was subscribed 10.61 times. The retail individual investor (RII) portion was subscribed 5.77 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category saw relatively weaker demand at 0.87 times.

The company had fixed the price band at Rs 118-124 per share. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors need to bid for a minimum of 120 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,880.

The issue is scheduled to close on September 9, with allotment expected to be finalised on September 10 and listing on NSE and BSE likely on September 15.

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Pranav Constructions IPO: Should You Subscribe?

Brokerages have a positive view of the Pranav Constructions IPO, citing its strong position in Mumbai's redevelopment market, asset-light model, execution track record and project pipeline. However, analysts have also highlighted risks related to geographic concentration, project approvals and execution.

SBI Securities

SBI Securities said Pranav Constructions is a leading MMR redevelopment player with an asset-light model. The company delivered Revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGRs of 30.5%, 49.5% and 34.2%, respectively, during FY24-FY26, along with RoCE and RoE of 25.1% and 28.9%.

The brokerage also highlighted the company's improving balance sheet, with borrowings declining from Rs 538 crore in FY26 to Rs 236 crore as of July 2026. Its post-issue debt-to-equity ratio is expected to fall to around 0.3x from about 1.1x.

SBI Securities pointed to a pipeline of 37 projects covering 3.6 million sq ft of total developable area, along with the addition of 7-8 projects annually. Around 60% of sales are generated within the first year of launch, supporting cash flows and capital efficiency.

At Rs 124 per share, the issue is valued at 19.6 times FY26 post-issue P/E and 2.2 times market capitalisation/pre-sales, which SBI Securities considers attractive compared with listed peers. The brokerage has recommended “Subscribe” at the cut-off price.

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Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi described Pranav Constructions as a pure-play redevelopment company with an established presence in Mumbai, particularly the Western Suburbs. As of March 31, 2026, the company had 28 completed projects, 20 under construction and 17 upcoming projects, with an average project construction cycle of 26 months.

The brokerage said the company's asset-light model, established brand, execution track record and growing project pipeline provide differentiated exposure to Mumbai's redevelopment market. At the same time, it flagged risks from the company's high geographic concentration in the MCGM region, dependence on project approvals and execution, and the cyclical nature of real estate.

At the upper price band, the company is valued at 19.6 times FY26 P/E and 12.7 times FY26 EV/EBITDA, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of Rs 13,965 million. Anand Rathi believes the valuation is reasonable considering the company's market position and growth opportunity and has assigned a “Subscribe – Long Term” rating.

Pranav Constructions IPO: What Does The Company Do?

Pranav Constructions Limited is a Mumbai-based real estate company focused primarily on redevelopment projects in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) region, with a particular presence in the Western Suburbs.

Incorporated in July 2003, the company was originally known as Pranav Constructions Private Limited and was converted into a public limited company in July 2024.

The company follows a pure-play redevelopment model and undertakes residential projects across the economical, mid and mass-market, and aspirational housing segments.

As of March 31, 2026, Pranav Constructions had a portfolio of 65 redevelopment projects across the MCGM region, comprising 28 completed projects, 20 under construction and 17 upcoming projects. The portfolio had a combined total developable area of around 5.01 million square feet.

The company follows an integrated redevelopment model, with in-house capabilities spanning tendering, approvals, construction and post-construction activities.

Pranav Constructions IPO: Issue Details

Pranav Constructions is looking to raise Rs 351.03 crore through the IPO. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 2.55 crore shares aggregating to Rs 315.60 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 28.57 lakh shares worth Rs 35.43 crore.

The fresh issue proceeds will be used for redevelopment activities, including funding future projects, repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes.

The company had raised Rs 84.25 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO, with 67.94 lakh shares allotted to anchor investors.

The IPO has reserved 40% of the issue for QIBs, 15% for NIIs and 45% for retail individual investors.

Pranav Constructions IPO Key Details

The IPO opened on September 7 and will close on September 9. The price band has been fixed at Rs 118-124 per share, with a lot size of 120 shares and a minimum retail investment of Rs 14,880.

Pranav Constructions IPO Allotment

Allotment is expected on September 10, followed by refund initiation and share credit on September 11.

Pranav Constructions IPO Listing

The shares are tentatively scheduled to list on NSE and BSE on September 15. Centrum Capital and PNB Investment Services are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Pranav Constructions IPO GMP

In the grey market, Pranav Constructions shares were commanding a premium of around Rs 42.5 over the upper end of the IPO price band, according to the latest available updates. This implies an estimated listing price of around Rs 166.50, or a potential premium of roughly 34% over the IPO's upper price of Rs 124.

However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and can change before listing. Investors should not consider it a guarantee of the stock's actual listing price.

Pranav Constructions IPO: Financial Performance

Pranav Constructions has reported consistent growth in revenue and profit over the past three financial years.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 761.60 crore in FY26 from Rs 636.27 crore in FY25 and Rs 447.48 crore in FY24.

EBITDA rose to Rs 130.83 crore in FY26 from Rs 98.54 crore in FY25, while profit after tax (PAT) increased to Rs 71.32 crore from Rs 62.25 crore during the same period.

At the upper end of the IPO price band, the issue implies a post-issue P/E multiple of around 19.6 times FY26 earnings.

Pranav Constructions IPO: Key Things To Watch

For investors evaluating the IPO on Day 2, the key factors include the company's concentration in Mumbai's redevelopment market, execution of its project pipeline, debt levels and the pace at which upcoming projects are converted into revenue.

The company's 65-project portfolio provides a sizeable growth pipeline, but redevelopment projects remain exposed to risks around approvals, execution, construction costs and project timelines.

The Day 1 subscription data also showed a clear divide between investor categories. While the overall issue was more than five times subscribed, the QIB portion remained below full subscription, unlike the strong demand seen from NIIs and retail investors.

With the IPO closing on September 9, investors will now watch whether institutional demand picks up on the remaining days of the issue.

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