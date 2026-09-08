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Indonesia Reopens Jakarta, Bandung Airports As Ash Risks Recede

Mount Anak Krakatau's eruption had forced the closure of several airports since early Sunday, disrupting more than 400 flights and affecting about 150,000 passengers.

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Indonesia Reopens Jakarta, Bandung Airports As Ash Risks Recede
Indonesia reopened airports in Jakarta and Bandung early Tuesday as the threat from Mount Anak Krakatau's volcanic ash eased.
(Photo: Bloomberg News)

Indonesia reopened airports in Jakarta and Bandung early Tuesday as the threat from Mount Anak Krakatau's volcanic ash eased.

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Jakarta's main gateway, resumed operations at 12:30 a.m. local time, according to a social media post by state-owned operator InJourney Airports. Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta reopened at 12:40 a.m., followed by Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung at 12:42 a.m. The airports resumed operations after aviation and weather authorities said conditions were safe.

ALSO READ: Indonesia Volcano Eruption: Thousands Of Travellers Stranded As Eight Airports Remain Shut

Mount Anak Krakatau's eruption had forced the closure of several airports since early Sunday, disrupting more than 400 flights and affecting about 150,000 passengers, according to the Coordinating Ministry for Infrastructure and Regional Development.

ALSO READ: Malaysia Declares Emergency As Toxic Haze Sweeps Borneo; Pollution Hits 521

Some volcanic ash was still detected as of 4 a.m., though it appeared less widespread and had shifted away from the capital, according to the weather agency's website. Ash from the volcano was moving south to southwest over the Indian Ocean northwest of Banten, at heights of up to about 6,000 feet, it said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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