Indonesia Volcano Eruption: Thousands Of Travellers Stranded As Eight Airports Remain Shut

An eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau in Indonesia's Sunda Strait has disrupted aviation across western parts of the country, forcing the closure of eight airports and delaying or cancelling more than 1,500 flights, affecting around 170,000 travellers.The volcano, located between Java and Sumatra, has been active since Friday, with further eruptions reported on Sunday.

The eruption generated lava fountains and powerful booming sounds that were reportedly heard hundreds of kilometres away. Volcanic ash spread across major flight corridors, with the ash column reaching up to 50,000 feet over parts of Sumatra and Banten province and around 20,000 feet over Java, as per Reuters.

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Among the airports affected was Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, disrupting domestic and international services. According to the Guardian, flights to destinations including Singapore, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur and Doha were affected. Airlines reported widespread delays and cancellations as authorities monitored the movement of the ash cloud.

The eruption also affected communities around the Sunda Strait. Fishing activities and school programmes were disrupted, while some residents and students reported eye irritation from volcanic ash. Authorities advised people to wear masks outdoors. Schools in affected areas, including Jakarta and Lampung, moved some activities online.

Maritime authorities warned vessels operating in the Sunda Strait to maintain a safety distance of at least two miles from the volcano. Authorities have also established a safety zone around Anak Krakatau as a precaution.

Indonesia's National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) said it was preparing weather-modification and cloud-seeding operations to encourage rainfall and help remove airborne volcanic ash. Officials warned that further eruptions remain possible, although the timing and intensity cannot be predicted.

No deaths or injuries have been reported from the latest eruption, and authorities have not issued an evacuation order.

Anak Krakatau emerged from the caldera left by the catastrophic 1883 Krakatau eruption. In 2018, a collapse of the volcano's flank triggered a tsunami that killed more than 400 people, highlighting the continuing hazards posed by the volcano.

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Authorities are continuing to monitor volcanic activity and the movement of ash to minimise risks to aviation, shipping and nearby communities.

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