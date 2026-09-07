Purple Style Labs Shares List At 7% Discount In A Weak Debut On NSE After IPO

In a weak debut, shares of Pernia's Pop-Up Shop-parent Purple Style Labs Ltd. have listed with a discount on the exchanges despite getting fully subscribed during the three-day bidding window.

The stock listed with a 7% discount to its Rs 575 issue price on the NSE at Rs 535, while it listed with a 6.3% discount at Rs 539 on the BSE.

(This story will be updated shortly)

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