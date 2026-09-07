Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Purple Style Labs Shares List At 7% Discount In A Weak Debut On NSE After IPO

The stock listed with a 7% discount to its Rs 575 issue price on the NSE at Rs 535

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Purple Style Labs Shares List At 7% Discount In A Weak Debut On NSE After IPO
Purple style labs makes weak debut on exchanges.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI Generated

In a weak debut, shares of Pernia's Pop-Up Shop-parent Purple Style Labs Ltd. have listed with a discount on the exchanges despite getting fully subscribed during the three-day bidding window. 

The stock listed with a 7% discount to its Rs 575 issue price on the NSE at Rs 535, while it listed with a 6.3% discount at Rs 539 on the BSE. 

(This story will be updated shortly)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty Falls Below 23,800, Sensex Drops 300 Points; PVR Inox Falls Up To 9%

Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty Falls Below 23,800, Sensex Drops 300 Points; PVR Inox Falls Up To 9%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com