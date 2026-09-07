Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Near $97 A Barrel
GIFT Nifty signalled a cautious start for Indian equities on Monday, falling 48.60 points to 23,999.50, even as major Asian markets opened in positive territory.
GIFT Nifty pointed to a weak start for Indian equities on Monday, slipping 48.60 points to 23,999.50, even as most Asian markets opened higher. Investors remained cautious as fresh military escalation between the US and Iran kept concerns around energy supplies and the Strait of Hormuz in focus.
Across Asia, South Korea's KOSPI surged 3.18%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 2.03%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.36%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and mainland China's Shanghai Composite were largely flat.
The positive mood in Asian equities followed gains in US technology stocks on Friday, which helped improve broader risk sentiment.
However, rising crude oil prices continued to signal caution for markets, with the latest US-Iran confrontation raising fresh concerns over oil shipments and traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude rose as much as 0.8% to about $97 a barrel before giving up part of its gains, while West Texas Intermediate traded around $92 a barrel. European natural gas prices also climbed as much as 4.2% in thin trading.
US-Iran Tensions Remain In Focus
The latest escalation followed the US striking three Iranian oil tankers over the weekend, with Washington saying one of the vessels was destroyed. The US has accused Iran of launching ballistic missile attacks on American Navy warships.
Iran, meanwhile, said it plans to create a new restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz. Press TV reported that the proposed zone would start from the US Navy blockade line and stretch into parts of the Persian Gulf.
Tehran also claimed it had attacked three tankers in retaliation for the US strikes, although the claim has not been independently verified.
The developments have intensified concerns that the conflict could interfere with energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil flows.
Iran Nuclear Deal Uncertainty Adds To Risks
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright also warned that a nuclear agreement with Iran may not be imminent.
Speaking on ABC News' This Week, Wright said there may not be an agreement at all, suggesting that a potential deal could instead be left for a future Iranian administration.
For Indian markets, the combination of a negative GIFT Nifty signal and elevated crude prices could keep sentiment cautious at the open, despite the strong performance across several Asian benchmarks.
With Washington and Tehran continuing to exchange strikes, investors are likely to track crude prices, developments around the Strait of Hormuz and any signs of further escalation closely through the trading session.
Stock Market Live: ICICI Bank Gets RBI Nod For LIC Stake Up To 9.99%
The RBI has approved LIC's proposed increase in its holding in ICICI Bank, putting the lender's shareholder structure in focus.
- LIC can acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.99% of ICICI Bank's paid-up share capital or voting rights.
- The acquisition must be completed within one year from the approval date.
Stock Market Live: JSW Steel August Production Rises 3% YoY
JSW Steel reported higher consolidated crude steel production in August, providing a monthly operating update for the company.
JSW Steel
Crude steel production up 3% YoY to 24.65 lakh tonnes.
Indian operations production up 4% YoY to 23.87 lakh tonnes.
Capacity utilisation at 88%.
Stock Market Live: NLC India Renewables Wins 275 MW Gujarat Storage Project
NLC India Renewables has secured a Gujarat battery storage project, adding a renewable-energy order trigger to the stock.
- Project capacity: 275 MW/550 MWh.
- Letter of intent received from GUVNL.
Stock Market Live: Maruti Suzuki Launches New Baleno At Rs 6.10 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki has introduced a refreshed Baleno with new technology and powertrain features, adding a new product trigger for the auto major.
- New Baleno prices start at Rs 6.10 lakh.
- Features segment-first Level 2 ADAS.
- Gets ventilated front seats and the new Z12E engine.
- Design has also been refreshed.
Stock Market Live: Ola Electric Plans Up To Rs 1,500 Crore Fund Raise
Ola Electric has received board approval to raise funds, putting its capital-raising plans in focus.
- Fund raising of up to Rs 1,500 crore approved.
- Possible routes include QIP, rights issue, preferential issue or other permitted securities.
- Board also approved an increase in authorised share capital.
- COO Hyun Shik Park's resignation was noted.
Stock Market Live: Tata Motors Launches Iveco Takeover Offer
Tata Motors has launched an all-cash tender offer for Iveco Group, making the proposed acquisition a key corporate development for the stock.
- Offer price: EUR 14.10 per share.
- Iveco valuation: EUR 3.82 billion.
- Acceptance period: September 7 to October 26, 2026.
- Iveco's board has unanimously recommended the offer.
Stock Market Live: US-Iran Tensions Raise Hormuz Supply Concerns
The US struck three Iranian oil tankers over the weekend, while Washington accused Iran of attacking US Navy warships with ballistic missiles.
Iran said it plans to establish a restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz and claimed it attacked three tankers in response. The Iranian claim has not been independently verified.
Stock Market Live: Iran Nuclear Deal Uncertainty Keeps Crude Oil In Focus
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said a nuclear agreement with Iran may not be imminent and could be left to a future Iranian administration.
Investors will track crude oil prices and developments around the Strait of Hormuz as the US and Iran continue to exchange strikes.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Trades Near $97, Natural Gas Prices Rise
- Brent crude rose as much as 0.8% to about $97 a barrel before paring gains, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $92.
- European natural gas prices climbed as much as 4.2% in thin trade.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Rise; Kospi Jumps Over 3%
- South Korea’s Kospi rose 3.18%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 2.03%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.36%.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite traded little changed.
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