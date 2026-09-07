Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 7

Gold Rate Today: As per Bullion.co.in, gold price stood at Rs 1,53,340 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,37,170 per kg around 6.25 am on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

At the pan-India level, 24 K gold was at Rs 1,53,340 per 10gm while 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,562 per 10gm in the early hours on Monday. 24K gold price declined around 1% over the past week while remaining up near 42% in the past year.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,53,060 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,52,800 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,53,510 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,52,860 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,180 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,300 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,305; Delhi at Rs 1,40,067; Chennai at Rs 1,40,718; Kolkata at Rs 1,40,122; Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,415; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,525 per 10gm.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Likely To Face Volatility This Week As Iran Tensions Take Centre Stage: Analysts

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,37,170 per kg today, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,19,382 per kg. Similar to the yellow metal, Silver 999 fine also declined a little over 1% during the past week, but remained up more than 90% over the past year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,36,740 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,36,330 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,37,430 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,36,420 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,36,920 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,37,110 per kg

Also Read: Bought Gold Bonds In 2021? Rs 1 Lakh Could Be Worth Rs 3.28 Lakh Now — Check Redemption Date

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