Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start For Nifty 50, Sensex; Nasdaq, Nikkei Rally

Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to begin Friday's session on a firmer footing, supported by upbeat global market cues.

The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a higher start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,017 level, a premium of nearly 17 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

Market may see relief from SEBI's announcement that it will review how settlement prices for derivative contracts are determined after the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS). The regulator may propose changes to the methodology for determining settlement prices of F&O contracts on expiry.

Sebi also plans to issue a consultation paper in about a week. The move comes after the regulator received feedback from market participants during its first month of operation.

Global Markets

Global markets' trend remains supportive, with Wall Street's overnight rebound and gains across Asian equities, following a retreat in global bond yields.

US Treasury yields fell after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller suggested that another rate hike may not be necessary if upcoming inflation data remains moderate. Investors now watch out for Friday's US nonfarm payrolls report which is expected to shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.

