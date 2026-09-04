Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start For Nifty 50, Sensex; Nasdaq, Nikkei Rally
Global markets' trend remains supportive, with Wall Street's overnight rebound and gains across Asian equities, following a retreat in global bond yields.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to begin Friday's session on a firmer footing, supported by upbeat global market cues.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a higher start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,017 level, a premium of nearly 17 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
Market may see relief from SEBI's announcement that it will review how settlement prices for derivative contracts are determined after the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS). The regulator may propose changes to the methodology for determining settlement prices of F&O contracts on expiry.
Sebi also plans to issue a consultation paper in about a week. The move comes after the regulator received feedback from market participants during its first month of operation.
Global Markets
Global markets' trend remains supportive, with Wall Street's overnight rebound and gains across Asian equities, following a retreat in global bond yields.
US Treasury yields fell after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller suggested that another rate hike may not be necessary if upcoming inflation data remains moderate. Investors now watch out for Friday's US nonfarm payrolls report which is expected to shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy path.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: NTPC Shares Upgraded To ‘Add’ By Kotak Equities. Check Target Price
NTPC share price will be in focus on Friday after brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded its rating on the stock and revised its target price, citing better valuations after the recent selloff.
Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded NTPC shares to ‘Add’ from ‘Reduce’, but slashed its target price to Rs 355 from Rs 365 earlier.
NTPC share price has corrected 20% since May 2026 and has remained largely rangebound over the past three years. According to the brokerage firm, NTPC’s stock price movement in recent years has moved along broader investment narratives of energy security or increased power demand that have remained short-lived on the back of modest earnings growth.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Kirloskar Oil Engines, Samvardhana Motherson, Apar Industries, Among Five Stocks To Buy Today
Analysts have recommended buying Apar Industries Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Action Construction Equipment Ltd. and Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. with defined target prices and stop-loss levels.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nagaraj Shetti Of HDFC Securities Picks Edelweiss And Vedant Fashions Shares For Short-Term
Nagaraj Shetti has recommended two stocks to buy today for short-term. He suggests buying these stocks for a timeframe of 2-3 weeks. The technical stock picks for today are Edelweiss Financial Services and Vedant Fashions shares.
Edelweiss Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 146 | Stop Loss: Rs 129
Vedant Fashions | Buy | Target Price: Rs 610 | Stop Loss: Rs 540
Stock Market Today LIVE: Support For Nifty 50 Placed At 23,786
Nifty 50 formed a bearish candle on the daily chart on Thursday that closed at the day’s low after opening near 23,997.95, indicating a neutral phase within the ongoing decline.
“The Nifty 50 index remains below its entire Moving Average (MA) ribbon and continues to trade below the Supertrend, keeping the broader trend weak. The index is now trading just below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. The RSI is placed at 37, remaining in oversold territory for the second consecutive session,” said Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.
According to him, the immediate support for Nifty 50 is placed at 23,786, followed by 23,700. On the upside, 24,030 remains the key resistance.
He expects Nifty to remain under pressure unless it reclaims the MA ribbon.
Stock Market Today LIVE: SAIL, HAL, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, Among Stocks To Watch Today
Shares of SAIL, Cipla, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), UltraTech Cement and RVNL will be in focus during the trading session on Friday, September 4.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gold, Silver Prices Extend Gains After 2% Rally
Gold prices steadied after rising more than 2% in the previous session, as a Federal Reserve official’s comments on inflation helped ease interest rate hike bets. Spot gold price rose 0.1% to $4,478.17 an ounce, while silver price gained 0.1% to $66.90 an ounce.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Fed’s Waller Signals Holding Rates If Inflation Improving
US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said his next decision on interest rates will be “heavily influenced” by August inflation data due next week, Bloomberg reported.
“If there is continued progress toward our 2% goal, then I am willing to support holding the policy rate at its current level,” Waller said Thursday at an event hosted by Reuters. “But if inflation comes in hot, I would consider a rate hike.”
Stock Market Today LIVE: SEBI To Review F&O Settlement-Price Methodology After CAS
SEBI will review how settlement prices for derivative contracts are determined after the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS). The regulatory may propose changes to the methodology for determining settlement prices of derivative contracts on expiry and plans to issue a consultation paper in about a week, following feedback from market participants during its first month of operation.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US Tech Stocks Rally; Nvidia, Apple, Snowflake Surge
US tech stocks rallied, with the benchmark Nasdaq surging over 1%. Nvidia stock price gained 1.80%, Microsoft shares gained 2.68%, Apple stock price rose 1%, Amazon share price rallied 1.54%, Meta Platforms shares jumped 3.01%, and Alphabet share price surged 1.59%.
Snowflake shares jumped 16.6%, while ServiceNow, Salesforce and Adobe shares gained between 2.1% and 6.5%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian Markets Trade Higher; Nikkei, Kospi Rise Up To 1%
Asian stock market traded higher on Friday, following overnight rally on Wall Street, as Treasury yields eased. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.25%, but the Topix index dipped 0.46%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.32%, while Kosdaq was 1.99%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index indicated a higher opening.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Wall Street Ends Higher; Nasdaq Jumps 1.4%
US stock market ended higher on Thursday, led by a rally in megacap stocks, and as interest rate hike bets ebbed after the US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he would support holding the Fed funds target rate steady if data shows inflationary pressures are abating.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 624.16 points, or 1.18%, to 53,686.11, while the S&P 500 rallied 81.11 points, or 1.06%, to 7,747.71. The Nasdaq Composite closed 366.23 points, or 1.40%, higher at 26,584.06.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start For Nifty 50, Sensex
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a higher start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,017 level, a premium of nearly 17 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian Stock Market May Open Higher
Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to begin Friday’s session on a firmer footing, supported by upbeat global market cues.
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