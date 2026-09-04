Priority Jewels IPO Listing Today: Check Expected Listing Gain Based On Latest GMP

Priority Jewels shares are set to list on NSE and BSE on Friday, Sept. 4, with the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicating a potential 14% listing gain for investors.

Here is everything you need to know about the Priority Jewels IPO before trading begins.

Priority Jewels IPO Expected Listing Price

The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Priority Jewels IPO was reported at Rs 28 as of 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 4. With the upper price band of Rs 200, the estimated listing price of the IPO is Rs 228 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies a strong potential listing premium of 14% over the issue price.

Note: GMP is entirely unofficial, based on speculative unlisted market demand, and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Priority Jewels IPO Final Subscription Status

Priority Jewels' public issue was subscribed 100.45 times on Tuesday, driven predominantly by high non-institutional and retail participation.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Booked 166.49 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): Booked 106.76 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Booked 39.87 times

The share allotment of Priority Jewels IPO was finalised on Sept. 2.

Priority Jewels IPO Listing Date

Shares of Priority Jewels IPO will list on NSE and BSE on Friday, Sept. 4.

Priority Jewels IPO Details

The Priority Jewels IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 45.75 lakh shares of Rs 91.50 crore.

The final issue price for the IPO was set at Rs 200 per share. Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 75 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 15,000 at the upper end of the price band.

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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