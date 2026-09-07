Hanuman Ansh Day 31 vs Toxic Day 12 Box Office: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Hits Century, But Yash-Starrer Leads

Hanuman Ansh has crossed the Rs 100-crore net mark in India on Day 31, keeping its late run at the box office going. The film, however, still trails Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups by more than Rs 123 crore in domestic net collections, with Yash's film currently on Day 12.

Latest Day Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 22.75 crore net on Day 31. The film recorded a strong 37.9% growth from its Rs 16.50 crore collection on Day 30.

Toxic earned Rs 2.42 crore net on Day 12, registering a 6.1% rise from its Rs 2.28 crore collection on Day 11, according to Sacnilk

Total India Collection

After 31 days, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 122.13 crore net and Rs 144.40 crore gross in India.

Toxic, after 12 days, stands at Rs 245.75 crore net and Rs 293.30 crore gross in India. The film is ahead of Hanuman Ansh by Rs 123.62 crore in domestic net collections.

Toxic also earned Rs 0.50 crore overseas on Day 12, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 44.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 337.80 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Language-Wise

Toxic earned Rs 1.45 crore from Kannada and Rs 85 lakh from Hindi on Day 12. Whereas, Hanuman Ansh, released only in Hindi, collected Rs 22.75 crore on Day 31.

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Box Office Run So Far

Hanuman Ansh opened slowly with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1, followed by Rs 20 lakh on Day 2 and Rs 30 lakh on Day 3. It collected Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1 and Rs 40 lakh in Week 2.

The film picked up strongly in Week 3 with Rs 10.40 crore and delivered its best performance in Week 4, collecting Rs 61 crore. It then added Rs 49.25 crore in just three days after entering it's fifth week, taking its total past the Rs 100 crore mark.

Toxic made a huge start with Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. It then collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23 crore on Day 5. After falling to Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6, the film earned Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7 and Rs 5.45 crore on Day 8.

The film wrapped up its first week with a massive Rs 239.30 crore. It then collected Rs 1.75 crore on Day 10, followed by Rs 2.28 crore on Day 11 and Rs 2.42 crore on Day 12.

About The Films

Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in the lead roles.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, released on August 26, is an action-drama thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars Yash, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

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