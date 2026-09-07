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Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 7: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across major Indian cities on September 7 even as Brent crude rises towards $97 a barrel amid renewed US-Iran tensions

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 7: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More
Petrol and diesel prices on 7 September:Brent crude futures settled at their highest level since July 24 as US-Iran fighting intensified
Image: AI generated

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across Indian cities on Monday, despite a sharp rise in international crude oil prices following renewed US-Iran strikes around the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures rose 0.54% to $96.80 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.72% to $92.14 around 23:54 GMT. Brent had jumped 7.8% last week, while WTI gained nearly 10%.

The renewed fighting has disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which previously handled around a fifth of global oil supplies. US forces also struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, including one near Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export hub.

Here are the detailed city-wise petrol and diesel prices for Monday.

Also Read: Oil Prices Are Nearing $100 Again. What The Iran War And OPEC+ Decision Mean

Petrol prices on September 7

  • Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre 
  • Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre 
  • Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre
  • Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre
  • Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre
  • Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on September 7

  • Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre 
  • Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre 
  • Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre 
  • Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre
  • Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre
  • Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

State-run oil market companies determine the domestic fuel prices taking into account several factors, such as the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, dealer margins, and others, apart from the international crude prices. Thus, regular changes in international crude prices don't always affect the domestic fuel prices across India.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty To Crude Oil Prices — Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50 On September 7

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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