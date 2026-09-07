Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 7: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across Indian cities on Monday, despite a sharp rise in international crude oil prices following renewed US-Iran strikes around the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures rose 0.54% to $96.80 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.72% to $92.14 around 23:54 GMT. Brent had jumped 7.8% last week, while WTI gained nearly 10%.

The renewed fighting has disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which previously handled around a fifth of global oil supplies. US forces also struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, including one near Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export hub.

Here are the detailed city-wise petrol and diesel prices for Monday.

Also Read: Oil Prices Are Nearing $100 Again. What The Iran War And OPEC+ Decision Mean

Petrol prices on September 7

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on September 7

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

State-run oil market companies determine the domestic fuel prices taking into account several factors, such as the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, dealer margins, and others, apart from the international crude prices. Thus, regular changes in international crude prices don't always affect the domestic fuel prices across India.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty To Crude Oil Prices — Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50 On September 7

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