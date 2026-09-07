Caught On Camera: Fire, Clouds Of Somke As Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes At Miami Airport, Five Killed

An Amazon Prime Air cargo aircraft overran a runway while landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring five others, including three who were critically hurt, authorities said.

Prime Air Flight 7598, a Boeing 767-300 freighter operated by 21 Air, was arriving from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, shortly before 2 p.m. EDT when it left the airport's diagonal runway and struck several vehicles on the ground. The aircraft was reportedly travelling at around 112 knots (129 mph) when it exited the usable runway, as per media reports.

"We're heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today's incident at Miami International Airport. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss. We're working closely with local authorities and officials to learn more and will cooperate fully with any investigation," said Amazon.

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The crash triggered a major emergency response, with more than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and about 200 personnel deployed to tackle the flames, rescue victims and contain an active fuel leak, reported Reuters. The pilot and co-pilot were trapped inside the cockpit, while other people were reportedly trapped in vehicles struck by the aircraft.

The accident disrupted operations at Miami International Airport, prompting a temporary ground stop and closures of runways and taxiways. Two of the airport's four runways had reopened by Sunday evening, although delays and cancellations affected air traffic.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched investigations into the crash. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy is leading the investigation, with an initial briefing expected in Miami. Amazon, Boeing and 21 Air said they would cooperate with authorities.

The cause of the runway overrun has not yet been determined. Investigators have not established whether mechanical problems, pilot error, weather or another factor contributed to the accident.

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The jet involved was a 32-year-old Boeing 767 that took its maiden flight in June 1994. Originally configured for passenger service, it was later converted into a freighter. Over its decades in service, the aircraft was operated by several major airlines—including Air Europa, Kenya Airways, and Atlas Air—before joining the air-cargo fleet, according to the Mint.

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