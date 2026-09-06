IPOs This Week: Rentomojo, Kanohar Electricals, Nine Others To Raise Rs 7,055 Crore — Check Details

Primary market investors will have 11 Mainboard IPOs to track this week, with companies set to raise a combined Rs 7,055 crore through initial public offerings. The issues will open for subscription between Sept. 7 and Sept. 10, with six IPOs scheduled to open on Sept. 9. Of the total amount, Rs 2,722 crore will be raised through fresh issues, while Rs 4,333 crore will come through offers for sale by existing shareholders. There are no SME IPOs opening for subscription this week.

Mainboard IPOs

Pranav Constructions Ltd. will open its initial public offering for subscription on Monday, Sept. 7, and will close on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 118 to Rs 124 per share. The issue size is over Rs 351 crore.

Kanohar Electricals Ltd. will open its IPO on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and will close on Thursday, Sept. 10. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 601 to Rs 632 per share. The issue size is Rs 1,056 crore.

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.Prasol Chemicals Ltd. will open its IPO on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and will close on Thursday, Sept. 10. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 643 to Rs 676 per share. The issue size is Rs 500 crore.

Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd. will open its IPO on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and will close on Thursday, Sept. 10. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 172 to Rs 182 per share. The issue size is Rs 428 crore.

Rentomojo will open its IPO on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and will close on Friday, Sept. 11. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 384 to Rs 404 per share. The issue size is Rs 1,256 crore.

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions Ltd. will open its IPO on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and will close on Friday, Sept. 11. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 322 to Rs 339 per share. The issue size is Rs 805 crore.

Arcil will open its IPO on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and will close on Friday, Sept. 11. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 132 to Rs 139 per share. The issue size is Rs 733 crore and comprises an offer for sale.

LCC Projects Ltd. will open its IPO on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and will close on Friday, Sept. 11. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 139 to Rs 146 per share. The issue size is Rs 427 crore.

Karamtara Engineering Ltd. will open its IPO on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and will close on Friday, Sept. 11. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 241 to Rs 254 per share. The issue size is Rs 875 crore.

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Steamhouse India Ltd. will open its IPO on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and will close on Friday, Sept. 11. The issue size is Rs 414 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 353 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 61 crore.

Veegaland Developers Ltd. will open its IPO on Thursday, Sept. 10, and will close on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The company will raise Rs 210 crore through a fresh issue of shares.

(With PTI Inputs)

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