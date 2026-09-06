Kishan’s Ton, Sooryavanshi’s Blitz: East Zone Seize Control In Duleep Trophy Final

East Zone made a commanding start to the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone on Sunday, with captain Ishan Kishan smashing a century to put his side firmly in control at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

On the stumps on day 1, East Zone had reached 385/4 in 79 overs, with Kishan unbeaten on 111 and Kumar Kushagra not out on 63. South Zone, led by Tilak Varma, were still waiting for their turn to bat.

Kishan's century came after East Zone were reduced to 241/4 following the dismissal of Shikhar Mohan. The captain then took charge alongside Kushagra, building a strong partnership and taking the game away from South Zone in the final session.

ALSO READ: Duleep Trophy Final: Want To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live? Chepauk Has The Answer As Spectator Entry Free

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhimanyu Easwaran Set The Platform

East Zone won the toss and captain Ishan Kishan elected to bat first. The decision paid off immediately as teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and experienced batter Abhimanyu Easwaran produced an aggressive opening stand.

The pair put on 100 runs for the opening wicket, with 15-year-old Sooryavanshi playing an attacking innings, where he scored 44 off 37 balls, including five fours and a six, before Chama Milind dismissed him in the 15th over.

Easwaran continued his impressive start and brought up his half-century in just 46 balls. He eventually fell for a well-made 72 off 86 balls, with a run-out ending his innings at 133/2.

Shikhar Mohan Misses Century By 15 Runs

After the two wickets, Shikhar Mohan steadied the innings and built another important partnership for East Zone. The 21-year-old brought up his half-century from 61 balls and continued to attack the South Zone bowlers. He looked set for a maiden first-class hundred before Chama Milind dismissed him for 85 off 120 balls.

Mohan's innings included nine fours and three sixes, but he fell 15 runs short of a century when he was bowled at 241/4 in the 53rd over.

Ishan Kishan Takes Charge

With East Zone four down, Kishan stepped up when his team needed him most. He then accelerated in the final session, repeatedly finding the boundary against the South Zone attack.

Kishan eventually brought up his century with a drive through long-off. His unbeaten 111 has put East Zone in an extremely strong position, while Kushagra has also passed fifty and is unbeaten on 63.

Siraj Struggles As South Zone Search For Breakthroughs

South Zone's attack struggled to contain East Zone throughout the day. Mohammed Siraj, who is one of the major names in the South Zone lineup, went wicketless and conceded heavily.

Siraj had bowled 14 overs for 96 runs without a wicket, while Chama Milind emerged as South Zone's most successful bowler with two wickets. Tripurana Vijay also picked up one wicket.

East Zone In Command

The opening day has belonged overwhelmingly to East Zone. Sooryavanshi's fearless 44 and Easwaran's 72 gave them a flying start before Mohan and Kishan ensured the momentum continued.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks 57-Year-Old Duleep Trophy Record With Stunning 92 — Watch

With Kishan unbeaten on 111 and Kushagra providing strong support on 63, East Zone have crossed 380 for the loss of just four wickets and are in a commanding position heading into the remainder of their first innings.

South Zone will now need early wickets tomorrow when they get the ball back to prevent East Zone from posting a massive total.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.