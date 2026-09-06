Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Latest

Sri Lanka Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Sanjana Kavindi, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Kawya Kavindi, Chethana Vimukthi, Chamudi Praboda

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Juairiya Ferdous, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Farjana Easmin, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun

Defending champions Sri Lanka Women can seal a Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final berth and top spot in Group B when they face Bangladesh Women in a pivotal clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh, meanwhile, can move level with Sri Lanka on four points with a victory.

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026: Date And Time

The Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women match will be played on Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. IST.

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026: Venue

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the livestream of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup match on the SonyLIV app and website.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Group B Points Table

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 Sri Lanka Women 2 2 0 4 4.129 2 Bangladesh Women 1 1 0 2 3.55 3 United Arab Emirates Women 2 1 1 2 -0.854 4 Indonesia Women 3 0 3 0 -3.169

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Preview

Sri Lanka Women head to Dubai in commanding form, having secured consecutive wins and built a formidable net run rate of +4.129. Chamari Athapaththu's team currently lead Group B after opening their campaign with a nine-wicket rout of hosts United Arab Emirates before being pushed harder by Indonesia.

Sri Lanka's innings appeared to be heading towards a modest total on a sluggish track until Nilakshika Silva launched a counter-attack, recording a valuable fifty in a total of 124 for 7. Athapaththu took centre stage in the second innings, ripping through Indonesia with career-best figures of 7 for 5. Her hat-trick helped bowl Indonesia out for 49 and secure a comprehensive 75-run victory.

Bangladesh will provide a stern test for Sri Lanka after making an emphatic start to their campaign. Nigar Sultana's team opened with a 71-run victory against Asia Cup debutants Indonesia, setting the tone with a composed batting display. Sobhana Mostary marked her 100th international appearance with a 40, while Shorna Akter added valuable late runs with a 31 to take Bangladesh to 129 for 8.

Bangladesh's bowlers then made their mark, led by Marufa Akter, whose impressive new-ball spell produced 2 for 6. Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter followed up with 3 for 15 to clean up the lower order.

Bangladesh have two points on the board and a strong net run rate of +3.550, leaving them within touching distance of the semi-finals. A win over Sri Lanka would put Nigar Sultana's side in an almost unassailable position.

Their spin-led attack, with Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun and Sanjida Akter Meghla among the key options, could prove particularly effective on a surface in Dubai expected to offer plenty of grip, while also posing questions for Sri Lanka's formidable top order.

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026: Squads

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Chethana Vimukthi

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Farjana Easmin, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Becomes Leading Century-Maker In Women's International Cricket

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.