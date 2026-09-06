NoPaperForms IPO: Seven Key Risks Investors Should Watch Before Betting On The EdTech Play

Info Edge-backed NoPaperForms Solutions is gearing up to go public after having filed its updated draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The AI-powered education technology player will raise up to Rs 375 crore through the sale of fresh issues, alongside an offer from sale component as well.

While important details like issue opening date, price band, and minimum lot size for retail investors are yet to be revealed by the company, the DRHP flagged some key risks that investors might want to know before claiming stakes:

1. High Sector and Client Dependence: The company said that it derived over 93% operational revenue in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 from their SaaS product offerings to the education sector.

Similarly, the revenue contribution of SaaS services and offerings were primary sources of NoPaperForms' operational revenues in fiscal 2026, 2025, and 2024.

"Any adverse developments, regulatory changes, or reduction in demand within the education sector could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations," the company stated in its DRHP.

ALSO READ: IPO Buzz: Info Edge-Backed NoPaperForms Files Updated DRHP To Raise Rs 375 Crore Via Fresh Issue

2. Profitability Concerns

The business has a limited operating history at scale and has experienced historical net losses and negative cash flows, meaning future profitability remains unassured.

3. Customer Churn And Retention Pressures

NoPaperForms expressed concerns about retaining existing customers high churn rates or the loss of key accounts directly damages recurring revenue.

"If we fail to attract new customers, retain existing customers, or increase the revenue we derive from existing customers, our business, financial condition, cash flows, and results of operations will be adversely affected," the company said.

4. Data Privacy

"Our solutions and products are used by educational institutions to collect, store, and process sensitive information, including personal data of students. Any actual or perceived security breaches, cyber-attacks, or unauthorized access to our systems could result in significant liabilities, reputational damage, and a loss of customers," the DRHP outlined

The handling of massive volumes of sensitive personal and institutional data exposes the firm to rigorous compliance frameworks, where data breaches or cyber-incidents could lead to substantial financial liabilities and legal penalties.

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