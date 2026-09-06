GST Council Meeting Likely To Be Rescheduled To Oct. 7 Over BRICS Summit Clash: Sources

The 57th GST Council meeting, earlier scheduled for September 12, has been postponed amid a scheduling clash with the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. The next GST Council meeting is likely to be held on October 7, sources said. The final date is yet to be formally notified. The venue is expected to remain New Delhi.

Preparatory meetings of GST officials are scheduled for October 5 and 6, according to an official communication. The officers' meeting will be held on October 5 from 3 pm onwards and on October 6 from 11 am onwards.

The overlap with the BRICS Summit had raised logistical concerns, given the scale of arrangements required for the high-level international gathering in the national capital.

The GST Council is the apex constitutional body dealing with key aspects of the GST regime, including tax rates, exemptions and other related matters. The 57th meeting is expected to be closely watched for discussions on pending GST issues, including rate rationalisation.

The new GST Council meeting date is expected to be confirmed after consultations with states, with October 7 emerging as the likely date.

An official notification confirming the fresh date is awaited.

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