Toxic Box Office Collection Day 11: Yash-Kiara Advani Starrer Bounces Back With 34% Rise

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is showing signs of a recovery at the box office as it enters its second weekend. After seeing a drop in collections at the start of the second week, the Yash starrer recorded a noticeable jump on Day 11.

Day 11 Box Office Collection

Toxic earned Rs 2.35 crore net in India on Day 11, registering a 34.3% rise from the previous day. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 243.40 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 290.50 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also earned Rs 75 lakh from overseas markets on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 44 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 334.50 crore.

The Kannada version remained the biggest contributor on Day 11, earning Rs 1.38 crore, while the Hindi version collected Rs 90 lakh.

Box Office So Far

Toxic opened with Rs 101.10 crore net in India on Wednesday, August 26. It collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3 and Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4.

The film earned Rs 23 crore on Day 5 before collections sharply dropped to Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7. It then collected Rs 5.45 crore on Day 8 and Rs 4.25 crore on Day 9, taking its first-week total to Rs 239.30 crore.

The second week began with Rs 1.75 crore on Day 10. However, Toxic saw a 34.3% jump on Day 11, earning Rs 2.35 crore.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Starrer Crosses Rs 50-Crore Mark In India

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a 2026 action-drama thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars Yash in the lead role, along with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

Set in post-Independence Goa, the film follows a gangster whose life is shaped by loyalty, violence, love and his search for redemption. As his world begins to fall apart, he is forced to face the consequences of his choices.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 30: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Stuns With 65% Jump, Nears Rs 100-Crore

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.