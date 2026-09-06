Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Starrer Crosses Rs 50-Crore Mark In India

Mirzapur The Movie picked up pace on Day 2, with its India net collection rising 24.3% over the opening day. The Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer has also crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in India, marking a strong start to its theatrical run.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur The Movie opened with Rs 25.75 crore net in India on Day 1. The film then earned Rs 32 crore net in India on Day 2, taking its total India net collection to Rs 57.75 crore. Its India gross has reached Rs 69.30 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also collected Rs 6 crore from overseas markets on Day 2, taking its overseas gross to Rs 10.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 79.55 crore.

The Hindi version contributed the bulk of the Day 2 earnings, collecting Rs 31.75 crore and the Telugu version added Rs 25 lakh.

About The Film

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Hindi action crime thriller based on the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings several familiar characters from the series to the big screen and was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

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The film stars Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Sonal Chauhan and Shweta Tripathi. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The story continues the battle for control of Mirzapur as old enemies return and new contenders fight for the throne. As the power struggle grows, past blood debts add further tension to the conflict.

The film has a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes and carries an A certificate.

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