Bigg Boss Season 20 Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch Reality Show On TV, Online?

Bigg Boss is returning with another season of drama, entertainment and unexpected twists. The upcoming edition has already created buzz among fans, with several television personalities, actors, influencers and other public figures linked to the show.

Salman Khan Returns With Bigg Boss 20

The upcoming season has been teased with the word 'Tathastu', adding to the curiosity around the new edition. Salman Khan will once again return as the host of Bigg Boss 20, which is expected to feature a fresh format, new challenges and unexpected twists. The season will also introduce the 'Extra Jeevan Daan' concept, bringing a new element to the game.

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Bigg Boss 20 Confirmed And Rumoured Contestants

Several names have been linked to Bigg Boss 20. However, the makers are yet to announce the complete official contestant list.

Rohed Khan and Rhiti Tiwari are among the latest names expected to enter the show, Mid-Day reported, citing Variety India. Aman Gandhi, Amrapali Dubey, Isha Rikhi, Geeta Basra, Sunil Pal and Showik Chakraborty have also been reported as likely participants.

Other names rumoured to be part of the show include Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Qazi Touqeer, Arshifa Khan, Anjali Arora, Aryan Kelvin, Mary Kom, Khushi Dubey, Yukti Kapoor, Mahhi Vij, Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, Karan Wahi and Pranali Rathod. Their participation has not yet been officially confirmed.

Release Date And Time

Bigg Boss Season 20 will premiere on September 6, 2026. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. Indian Standard Time and will air on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m. IST.

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