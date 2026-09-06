Jharkhand Higher Education Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu Dies At 56

The higher and Technical Education and Urban Development of Jharkhand Sudivya Kumar passed away on Sunday, according to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

The JMM leader was 56 and died of a cardiac arrest, another party member told PTI. Kumar held charge of crucial ministries like Tourism, Arts & Culture and Sports and Youth Affairs.

The party expressed shock and grief over the minister's death, describing his demise as an "irreparable loss" to the party, the government and Jharkhand.

"The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family is stunned and heart-broken by the untimely demise of Sudivya Kumar, a dedicated comrade of JMM and a Minister in Jharkhand government," the party stated in a post on X.



JMM extended their condolences to Kumar's family and prayed for peace to the departed soul. Kumar was first elected to the Jharkhand Assembly from Giridih in 2019. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

A close aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Kumar played a key role in managing crises within the JMM, including during Soren's arrest in 2024 surrounding Aan alleged land fraud and money laundering case.

Earlier this week, Kumar returned from Karnataka, where he led a Jharkhand government delegation to explore ways to improve tourism infrastructure management in the state.

During the visit, he met Karnataka Tourism Minister K J George and discussed possibilities of cooperation between the two states in tourism and forest management.

The delegation also held detailed discourses on the possibility of associating Jungle Lodges & Resorts as a knowledge partner for better operation and management of tourism assets and resorts at major tourist destinations in Jharkhand.

Kumar's sudden demise has left the JMM and the Jharkhand government mourning the loss of a senior leader and minister.

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