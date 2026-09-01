East Zone vs South Zone Live Streaming: Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Duleep Trophy 2026 Final

East Zone will take on South Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final from September 6 to 10 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi among the players attracting attention. Ishan Kishan's East Zone will face Tilak Varma's South Zone, with both teams eyeing the domestic title.

Here's everything you need to know about the match, including its date, start time, TV telecast and live streaming details.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence. The BCCI later transferred the fixture to Chepauk. Entry to the final will be free for fans, giving cricket followers in Chennai an opportunity to watch some of India's leading domestic and emerging players in action at one of the country's most iconic cricket venues.

East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final: Date And Time

The Duleep Trophy Final between East Zone and South Zone is scheduled from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10. The match will commence at 9:30 a.m. IST every day.

East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final: Venue

The Duleep Trophy Final between East Zone and South Zone will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final: Live Telecast

Live telecast of the Duleep Trophy Final between East Zone and South Zone will be available on the Star Sports Network.

East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final: Live Streaming

Live streaming of the Duleep Trophy Final between East Zone and South Zone will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

East Zone vs South Zone: Road To The Finals

East Zone have reached the Duleep Trophy final for the first time since 2012–13 after edging past defending champions Central Zone by four wickets in a gripping semi-final. The two sides were level after the first innings at 266, before East Zone's seamers produced a decisive second-innings collapse, bowling Central Zone out for 158.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was one of the stars of East Zone's semifinal win, scoring 92 in the first innings before making a brisk 40 in the chase. The 15-year-old also became the youngest batter to score a fifty in Duleep Trophy history. Captain Ishan Kishan then took charge of the chase with a composed unbeaten 39, ensuring East Zone completed the run chase and secured their place in the final.

South Zone booked their ticket to the final with a seven-wicket triumph over North Zone in Bengaluru. After falling short in last season's title race, South Zone will have another opportunity to claim the trophy, with skipper Tilak Varma playing a central role in their semi-final victory.

The left-hander produced a superb unbeaten 116 in the opening innings to put his side in control, then returned to the crease to make an unbeaten 51 and see the chase through in the second innings.

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The bowling effort was spearheaded by Kerala seamer MD Nidheesh, whose five-wicket haul of 5/56 helped South Zone bowl North Zone out for 297. The result left a manageable target of 181, with South Zone's batting unit receiving important support from Narayan Jagadeesan and Ricky Bhui. Vidwath Kaverappa also played his part with the ball, underlining the variety within a well-rounded squad equipped for different pitch conditions.

Duleep Trophy Record In Finals

The Duleep Trophy final will see two teams with contrasting records in the tournament's history. South Zone are the most successful side, with 14 titles from 25 final appearances, including 12 outright and two shared titles. They have also finished runners-up 11 times. East Zone, meanwhile, have won the Duleep Trophy twice in seven final appearances and have finished runners-up five times.

East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final: Squads

East Zone Squad: Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicketkeeper) (Jharkhand), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Vice-Captain) (Bihar), Denish Das (Assam), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Bengal), Sudip Kumar Gharami (Bengal), Shahbaz Ahmed (Bengal), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (Bengal), Mohd. Shami (Bengal), Mukesh Kumar (Bengal), Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper) (Jharkhand), Shikhar Mohan (Jharkhand), Anukul Roy (Jharkhand), Virat Singh (Jharkhand), Subhranshu Senapati (Odisha), Abhijit Sarkar (Tripura).

South Zone Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain) (Hyderabad), Ricky Bhui (Vice-captain & Wicketkeeper) (Andhra), SK Rasheed (Andhra), K Sai Teja (Andhra), T Vijay (Andhra), Abhinav Tejrana (Goa), K Himateja (Hyderabad), T Thyagarajan (Hyderabad), R Smaran (Karnataka), Karun Nair (Karnataka), Shreyas Gopal (Karnataka), V Kaverappa (Karnataka), MD Nidheesh (Kerala), N Jagadeesan (Wicketkeeper) (Tamil Nadu), Aman Khan (Pondicherry).

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