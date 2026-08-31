Is Tilak Varma Set To Be Shreyas Iyer's Backup For ODI World Cup? What We Know

India's team management and selectors are reportedly looking at backup options for the middle order ahead of the ODI World Cup, with Tilak Varma emerging as a potential alternative to Shreyas Iyer in the top six.

According to a report by The Times of India, Tilak's left-handed batting could provide valuable variety to an Indian lineup dominated by right-handed batters. The youngster has also been encouraged to develop his off-spin, potentially adding another bowling option to the side.

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Why Tilak Varma Is Being Considered

The report said the team management is looking for greater depth in the middle order and wants a player who can contribute with both bat and ball.

According to the report, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill believe India do not currently have a ready-made backup for the middle order. Concerns over the fitness of players such as Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy have also increased the importance of having additional bowling options in the batting lineup.

Tilak's ability to offer left-handed batting and potentially contribute with his off-spin could therefore give India greater flexibility.

Over the past year, India have used Washington Sundar and Axar Patel in the middle order to help balance the playing XI. The management is now reportedly looking at ways to develop more options ahead of the World Cup.

India Look To Build Younger Backup Options

The team management is also reportedly keeping the conditions expected in South Africa in mind while planning for the World Cup.

The report highlighted concerns over the fitness and availability of some established players, increasing the need to prepare younger alternatives.

With fielding and fitness becoming increasingly important in international cricket, India are looking to ensure they have sufficient depth across the squad.

Selectors Wary Of Shuffling Batters

The selectors are also reportedly reluctant to repeatedly move batters away from their preferred positions to fill gaps in the lineup.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, for instance, was used at No. 4 last year and scored a century against South Africa in Raipur, but has not featured in India's ODI side since.

According to the report, Gaikwad had initially been viewed as a backup opening option when Shubman Gill was injured. The management's approach suggests it would prefer to develop specialist alternatives rather than regularly reshuffle established players.

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Tilak's World Cup Role Still Uncertain

Tilak Varma's inclusion in India's long-term plans for the ODI World Cup remains a possibility rather than a certainty.

However, his left-handed batting and potential ability to contribute with the ball could make him an important option as India look to build greater depth and flexibility in their middle order ahead of the tournament.

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