Mirzapur: The Movie Release Date, CBFC Cuts And A Certificate — All You Need To Know

Mirzapur: The Movie has received its CBFC certification ahead of its theatrical release. The film was granted an ‘A' certificate after the makers agreed to several modifications suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

CBFC Changes For Mirzapur: The Movie

According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC asked the makers to mute cuss words at four places and replace abusive language at six others.

Several dialogues were also modified, including the line “Galey se lag ja”. The board reportedly sought changes to a word used in the first half and the word “lanth”, meaning idiot, in the second half. A caste-related reference was also modified as part of the certification process.

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The CBFC further instructed the makers to remove 35 seconds from intimate scenes. Around half of the sensual visuals and sounds in two scenes, one in each half of the film, were also modified, according to the report.

Following these changes, Mirzapur: The Movie received its ‘A' certificate. Its final runtime is 197.19 minutes, or 3 hours, 17 minutes and 19 seconds.

Story And What To Expect

Mirzapur: The Movie expands the popular crime drama universe and brings several familiar characters back to the big screen.

The story is expected to revisit the power struggles, rivalries and conflicts that have defined the Mirzapur franchise, with Guddu Pandit and Kaleen Bhaiya remaining central figures in the battle for control.

Cast And Crew

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. Several other actors from the series are also returning.

Mirzapur: The Movie Release Date

Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release in theatres on Sept. 4, 2026.

The film expands the popular streaming franchise, which began on Amazon Prime Video in 2018. The second season followed in 2020, while Season 3 was released in 2024.

According to The Indian Express, a fourth season has also been announced and is expected to follow the film.

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