Argentina captain and legend Lionel Messi has announced that he is retiring from international football. The forward is his country's record appearance maker with 207 caps and record goal-scorer with 125 goals.

Messi led Argentina to three FIFA World Cup finals in a storied international career. Argentina came runners-up in 2014 and the most-recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cups.

But the forward and talisman led his national team to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022.

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The current Inter Miami CF captain recently admitted he was unsure how much longer he will continue playing football after his father Jorge Messi passed away on Aug. 8, 2026. He penned an emotional tribute to his father, who had been battling a long illness.

On the decision to retire from international football, Messi in a post on Instagram said it was a decision that "hurt" but he understands "the time has come".

In an emotional statement, Messi said the decision came after considerable thought following the final and acknowledged that walking away from international football was deeply painful.

"It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment," he said.

Messi added he had always given everything for Argentina, including during the years before the team's recent run of major titles. He said his aim throughout his international career was to bring happiness to supporters and make Argentines proud through football.

The Argentina great also said a new generation of players deserved their opportunity with the national team. "There are great young players coming through who deserve to be here," Messi said.

Thanking fans for their support over the past 20 years, Messi said he would miss representing Argentina but would continue supporting the team from outside the dressing room.

He also thanked his family, coaches, teammates and directors, saying he would carry unforgettable memories and moments from his international career.

Messi said he was leaving with "peace and pride", knowing that he and his teammates had given Argentina moments that were once only dreams.

"Thank you God for making me Argentine. Vamos Argentina!"

Messi added that he had originally written the statement on July 21, two days after the 2026 World Cup final. However, following what happened with his father, he said he had become "even more convinced of this decision than before."

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This is not the first time the maestro has announced his retirement. He had called it quits in 2016 after Argentina lost three major finals in-a-row - FIFA World Cup 2014, Copa America final 2015 and Copa America final 2016.

But a nationwide campaign in Argentina convinced him to return to the national team. he led his country to Copa America victories in 2021 and 2024. The 2021 triumph in Brazil ended Argentina's international trophy drought since 1993.

He also led them to the 2022 Finalissima against Italy.

Messi's international crowning glory came on Dec. 18, 2022 in Lusail Stadium in Qatar as Argentina beat France on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra-time.

It is widely regarded as the greatest football match in history. Messi scored two goals and was awarded the Player of the Match.

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Messi led an ageing Argentina team to the 2026 final beating England in the semifinal where Messi's two assists late in the match turned the match.

But in the final, Spain outplayed Argentina and won 1-0 in extra-time thanks to a Ferran Torres strike in the 106th minute.

This would be Messi's final match for Argentina. He retires from international football as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in many people's eyes.

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