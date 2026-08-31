'Still Hurts Deep Inside...': What Messi Said In His Retirement Note. Check Full Text

International football icon Lionel Messi called it a day on Monday, as he announced his retirement months after falling short of winning the World Cup title for Argentina. In his retirement note, Messi stated that he thought over the outcome of the tournament's final over the past several days, and eventually decided to hang up his boots.

Messi said the decision was difficult, and will continue to "hurt deep inside". He thanked his fans and the larger sporting community for all the support extended over the last two decades.

ALSO READ: Argentina Captain Lionel Messi Retires From International Football

Read the full text of Messi's retirement note:

“After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I'm retiring from the national team…

"It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment.

"I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.

"There isn't much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don't have anything more to give. "Also, there are great young players coming through who deserve to be here.

"Thank you for all the love during these 20 years. I'm going to miss hearing you from the inside. Now I'll be one of you, always supporting from the outside, in the good times and even more in the bad ones.

"Thank you to my family for always being there and for being with me throughout this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to every coach, teammate and director I had the chance to share it with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments.

"I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of. It was crazy to experience all of this with you. I love you! "Thank you God for making me Argentine. "Vamos Argentina!

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's World Cup 'Last Dance' Ends In Heartbreak As Spain Deny Argentina In 2026 Final

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