Old Monk Maker To Revamp Labels, Drop '7 Years Old' Claim Following FSSAI Scrutiny

Mohan Meakin, the company behind Old Monk rum, has agreed to revise the brand's packaging and labelling after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) ordered a halt to its sale in Maharashtra, NDTV reported.

The company gave the undertaking before the Bombay High Court after the food safety regulator raised objections to the composition and labelling of certain Old Monk variants.

FSSAI had questioned the use of external artificial or nature-identical flavouring agents and the product's claim of being “7 years old blended”.

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According to the regulator, the product's principal component was neutral, unmatured spirit, while matured rum spirit accounted for less than 5% of the blend.

FSSAI argued that such a composition, coupled with the ageing claim, could mislead consumers.

The regulator has maintained that rum must derive its characteristic taste and aroma through recognised manufacturing processes, including fermentation and maturation.

During the hearing, the Bombay High Court also raised concerns over the visibility of disclosures relating to added flavours on the existing packaging.

The court questioned whether consumers could reasonably identify such information from the fine print.

As part of its effort to resolve the dispute, Mohan Meakin agreed to remove the “7 years old blended” claim and prominently disclose the presence of added flavours on revised labels.

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The court, however, declined to grant interim relief against the FSSAI's prohibition order.

It directed the company to submit a fresh, digitally printed label for review. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on Sept. 3.

This version keeps the regulatory dispute, financial/business relevance and court action at the centre, in a more publication-ready business-news format.

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