Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: Registration, Eligibility, Documents And Other Details

The Azim Premji Foundation has opened applications for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27, a programme aimed at helping girl students pursue higher education by reducing financial barriers. The Foundation said that the scholarship is not merit-based and is not restricted on the basis of caste, income or religion.

For the 2026 cohort, Round 1 applications opened on Aug. 10, 2026 and the deadline is Aug. 31. The Foundation has also added Andhra Pradesh and Delhi (NCT) to the eligible areas for the 2026-27 cohort.

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Scholarship Amount

Selected students will receive Rs. 30,000 per year for the duration of their eligible undergraduate degree or diploma programme. Since eligible programmes can run for two to five years, the total support can be as high as Rs. 1.5 lakh.

According to the Foundation, students can use the money to pay tuition fees or other out-of-pocket expenses connected with completing their education. The Foundation also states that the scholarship is not awarded on the basis of academic merit.

Eligibility Criteria

According to the Foundation's 2026-27 application guidelines, an applicant must be a girl student, have passed both class 10 and class 12 as a regular student from a government school or college in one of the states or union territories covered by the scheme, have secured admission as a regular first-year student in the 2026-27 academic session, and be enrolled in a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma programme lasting between two and five years.

The higher education institution can be a government institution or a credible and bona fide private college/university anywhere in India.

There is no age limit for applying according to the Foundation's FAQ, provided the applicant satisfies the other eligibility conditions.

For the 2026–27 cohort, the Foundation lists the following eligible areas:

Andhra Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Assam Bihar Chhattisgarh Delhi (NCT) Jharkhand Karnataka Madhya Pradesh Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Odisha Puducherry Rajasthan Sikkim Telangana Tripura Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand

Who is Not Eligible?

The Foundation FAQ specifies that students are not eligible if they have taken admission to any course or programme at Azim Premji University in 2026-27 or earlier, or if they are receiving a Wipro-provided scholarship, such as the Santoor Scholarship.

The Foundation also stated that students pursuing their degree through long-distance learning and students already beyond the first year are not eligible for a fresh application.

Documents Required

Applicants have to upload the required documents online through the scholarship website. The Foundation specifically states that no application fee is charged at any stage.

1. Passport Size Photograph

The applicant needs a scanned 2x2 inch colour photograph, which should not be more than six months old. The Foundation requires the applicant's face to be clearly visible from the front. It specifically warns against uploading selfies, cropped photographs, edited or filtered images, photographs containing emojis, photographs with another person, or photographs in which the face is covered.

2. Aadhaar Card

Applicants must upload a colour scan of the front side of their Aadhaar Card. The applicant's name, photograph and gender must be clearly visible. The Foundation states that applicants should not upload photocopies, black and white copies, screenshots or locked copies of the Aadhar document.

3. Bank Account Details

Applicants must upload a scan of the first page of their bank passbook showing the account holder's name, account number, IFSC code and bank branch details. If the passbook does not contain these details or they are unclear, the applicant can obtain a bank statement for the previous one month from the bank branch and upload that instead. The Foundation states that the applicant's savings account should be active and held with a scheduled commercial bank.

4. Class 10 Marksheet

A clear scan of the front page of the Class 10 marksheet has to be uploaded. The Foundation states that the documents must not be password protected, unclear, edited, altered or otherwise manipulated.

5. Class 12 Marksheet

Applicants must similarly upload a clear scan of the front page of their Class 12 marksheet, with all mandatory information readable and without alterations or editing.

6. Proof of College Admission

Applicants must provide proof that they have been admitted to college. The Foundation accepts either an admission fee receipt obtained from the college or a bonafide certificate. The document should clearly mention the student's name, college name, degree/course, academic year, course commencement date, date of issue and the issuing authority's seal.

The Foundation states that the documents can be uploaded in JPEG, JPG, PNG or PDF format. Each uploaded file must be between 30 KB and 500 KB in size.

How to Apply?

The official Foundation application page provides a "New Registration - 2026 Cohort" option for fresh applicants as well as a login option for people who have already registered.

The basic process is:

Visit the official Azim Premji Foundation scholarship portal.

Select the 2026 cohort/new registration option.

Check the eligibility conditions.

Enter the required personal, academic and admission details.

Upload the prescribed documents.

Review the information and submit the application.

The Azim Premji Foundation does not charge any fee for applying for the scholarship. The Foundation has issued a specific warning that applicants should not trust anyone demanding money during the application process.

How Large is the Scholarship Programme?

The Foundation states that the scholarship is being expanded across India in phases. It was initially rolled out in 2024-25 across more than 100 districts in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. In 2025-26, the programme expanded to 18 states and one Union Territory. For 2026-27, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi have been added to the eligible areas.

The Foundation states that so far the scholarship has supported approximately 1.95 lakh girls. Its stated long-term objective is to award the scholarship to 5 lakh girls every year.

Today, Aug. 31, is the final day of the announced Round 1 application window. The Foundation has separately said that the renewal process for students from the 2024 and 2025 scholarship cohorts for the academic year 2026-27 will begin in September 2026.

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