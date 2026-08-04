Delhi Govt Launches Free JEE, NEET Coaching Scholarship For Class 12 Students; Check Eligibility

The Delhi government has introduced a one-year scholarship programme for eligible Class 12 science students studying in government and government-aided schools, offering free residential coaching for engineering and medical entrance examinations, including JEE and NEET.

The initiative, announced by the Directorate of Education (DoE), will be implemented in partnership with the Dakshana Foundation. Selected students will receive one year of residential coaching at the foundation's campus in Pune, Maharashtra, with tuition, accommodation and meals provided at no cost.

The programme is aimed to support meritorious students from government schools by removing the financial barriers associated with competitive exam preparation.

Students Eligibility And Selection

The scholarship is open to students enrolled in the science stream in Class 12 during the 2026-27 academic session at Delhi government and government-aided schools.

Interested students must apply through the Dakshana Foundation's scholarship portal. However, the final selection will be based on performance in the Joint Dakshana Selection Test (JDST) 2027, which is scheduled to be held in December 2026.

The selection process will take place in multiple stages. For the first step, applications submitted through the Dakshana Foundation portal will first be screened based on the foundation's prescribed cut-off. Candidates who qualify will be required to complete the Dakshana Scholar Application (DSA). Further, shortlisted students will also participate in mock tests to familiarise themselves with the online examination platform before appearing for the final test.

The JDST 2027 will be conducted in December 2026 at designated examination centres. Selected students will take the examination online using their mobile phones. Candidates who qualify in the JDST will be called for an interview, followed by document verification before the final list of scholarship recipients is announced.

ALSO READ: UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key, Results Delay Raises Concerns For Candidates

Selection Process

Apply through the Dakshana Foundation scholarship portal.

Meet the prescribed application cut-off.

Complete the Dakshana Scholar Application (DSA).

Attend mock tests.

Appear for JDST 2027 in December 2026.

Qualify based on JDST performance.

Attend the interview.

Complete document verification.

Schools Asked To Inform Eligible Students

The Directorate of Education has directed heads of all government and government-aided schools in Delhi to ensure that eligible Class 12 science students are informed about the scholarship programme.

According to the DoE, the initiative is intended to provide deserving students with access to quality coaching for highly competitive entrance examinations without financial constraints. By covering coaching, accommodation and meals, the programme seeks to help students prepare for JEE and NEET in a dedicated residential environment.

Eligible students are advised to complete the application process within the prescribed timeline through the Dakshana Foundation's scholarship portal and prepare for the JDST 2027, which will determine the final selection.

ALSO READ: D Y Patil Passes Away; Educationist And Former Bihar, Tripura, And West Bengal Governor Dies In Kolhapur

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.